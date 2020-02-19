Overview of finances: trends in expenditure of Home Ministry

The Home Ministry is responsible for matters concerning internal security, Centre-state relations, central armed police forces, border management, and disaster management. It also makes grants to the Union Territories. The Home Ministry is responsible for matters concerning internal security, Centre-state relations, central armed police forces, border management, and disaster management. It also makes grants to the Union Territories.

Between 2010 to 2020, the expenditure of the Ministry of Home Affairs has expanded four times, shows an analysis of numbers published by PRS Legislative Research. The average annual growth rate in the Home Ministry’s expenditure over the last 10 years has been 15%, shows the analysis. Since 2015-16, the expenditure of the Ministry has been higher than the budgeted expenditure every year.

Figures for 2019-20 are Revised Estimates. BE: Figures for 2019-20 are Revised Estimates. BE: Budget Estimates.

The Ministry has been allocated Rs 1,67,250 crore in Union Budget 2020-21. This is an increase of 20% over the revised estimates in 2019-20, which was Rs 1,39,108 crore. This year’s allocation is 41% higher than the Budget allocation of last year, which was Rs 1,19,025 crore. A significant part of the increase is on account of funds to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh being allocated through the Ministry of Home Affairs in 2020-21, following the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.

The Ministry’s budget constitutes 5% of the total expenditure budget of the union government in 2020-21. PRS Legislative Research has also published similar analyses for 12 other ministries which, along with Home, comprise 53% of govt expenditure.

