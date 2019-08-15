Telling Numbers: Over 60,000 Indians get US green cards every year

On Monday, the US government announced that it would make green card regulations more stringent, a move that will impact applicants from around the world, including from India. India-born immigrants in the US got the fourth highest number of green cards in 2017, government data show. Indians were behind applicants from Mexico, China, and Cuba in terms of number of green cards (lawful permanent resident status) obtained, according the ‘2017 Yearbook of Immigration Statistics’, the latest available on the website of the US Department of Homeland Security.

In 2017, 60,394 persons born in India obtained permanent resident status, of whom a third (20,549) were immediate relatives of US citizens, a fourth (14,962) were family sponsored, and over a third (23,569) were employed in the US. The remainder were given this status under the Diversity Immigrant Visa, refugee, asylee and other categories.

Also in 2017, 50,802 Indian-born US residents acquired American citizenship. The same year saw 2,055,480 Indian citizens visiting the US, including tourists and business travellers, students and exchange visitors, temporary workers and families, diplomats and other representatives, among other classes, as per the Department of Homeland Security’s I-94 Arrival/Departure information.