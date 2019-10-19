Explained: What is Orionids meteor shower and when will it appear

The Orionids meteor showers will make their yearly appearance this and the next weekend, reaching their peak on October 22. These meteor showers are known for their brightness and speed, travelling at about 66 km/s into the Earth’s atmosphere.

According to NASA, over 30 meteor showers occur annually and are observable from the Earth.

They are named after the constellation they appear to be coming from. Orionids meteor shower is believed to originate from the constellation Orion The Hunter.

This point of origination is referred to as the radiant. Even so, this does not mean that the meteor showers originate from a particular constellation, but the name is given only for the purposes of identification.

The Orionids meteor shower is not the only one that occurs annually. For instance, the Perseid meteor shower occurs every year in August and was first observed over 2000 years ago. Other meteor showers include Quadrantis, that happen between December-January, Lyrids in April, Leonids in November and Geminids in December.

What are meteor showers?

Meteors are bits of rock and ice that are ejected from comets as they manoeuvre around their orbits around the sun. The Orionids meteors emerge from the comet 1P/Halley.

Meteor showers, on the other hand, are witnessed when Earth passes through the trail of debris left by a comet or an asteroid.

When a meteor reaches the Earth, it is called a meteorite and a series of meteorites when encountered at once, is termed as a meteor shower.

As it falls towards the Earth, the resistance makes the space rock extremely hot and as the meteorite passes through the atmosphere, it leaves behind a streak of hot glowing gas that is visible to the observers and not the rock itself.

Why do meteor showers happen on an annual basis?

Like the Earth orbits around the Sun, comets orbit around it as well. Although they may not be as circular as Earth but maybe lop-sided. Therefore, when comets come closer to the Sun, their icy parts melt and break off, forming the debris that the Earth may encounter around the same time every year as it makes way around its own orbit.

In the case of the Orionids, each time the Halley comet, that takes 76 years to orbit around the Sun, reaches the inner solar system (comprising the terrestrial planets and asteroids), the icy and rocky dust is released into space.

Parts of this debris become Eta Aquarids in May if they collide with the Earth’s atmosphere.

Where is it observable from?

NASA describes the Orionids meteor shower as the “most beautiful showers of the year.” When meteorites travel as fast as the Orionids showers do, they leave behind a trail of hot gas and sometimes burn, becoming “fireballs”, which means they become brighter than the planet Venus and therefore, may be visible for several seconds to a minute.

The Orionids meteor shower is visible from both the Northern and Southern hemispheres after midnight.

In order to view meteor showers, an area away from the city and street lights need to be sought.

“Lie flat on your back with your feet facing southeast if you are in the Northern Hemisphere or northeast if you are in the Southern Hemisphere, and look up, taking in as much of the sky as possible. In less than 30 minutes in the dark, your eyes will adapt and you will begin to see meteors,” says NASA.

India lies in the northeastern hemisphere.