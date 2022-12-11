Orion splashdown in a few hours: Significance of NASA’s Artemis 1 mission

NASA’s Orion capsule is scheduled to splash down back to Earth on Sunday, December 11, at 12.39 PM EST (11.09 PM IST). The Orion’s landing in the Pacific Ocean will mark the end of the inaugural Artemis 1 lunar mission exactly 50 years after Apollo’s final moon landing.

As reported by Reuters, the “gumdrop-shaped Orion capsule, carrying a simulated crew of three mannequins wired with sensors”, is to land near Guadalupe Island, off Mexico’s Baja California peninsula.

Why is the Artemis 1 mission important, and how is it different from NASA’s earlier lunar missions? As it prepares to splash down, what are the risks the capsule Orion faces? We explain.

‘Throwing a football and hitting a penny’

In its 35-day mission, the Orion has passed about 127 km above the moon in a fly-by. It is expected to re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere at 24,500 miles per hour (39,400 kph) — more than 30 times the speed of sound – for a “fiery, 20-minute plunge to the ocean”, as described by Reuters.

Artemis 1 is essentially an experimental mission, to check if the capsule can be trusted to ferry humans to the moon and back in future missions. Thus, safe re-entry is critical to the success of the whole initiative.

As it hurtles towards Earth, Orion will experience such friction and pressure that its forward-facing surface will generate temperatures likely to reach around 3,000C, as reported by BBC. The capusle’s heat shield should be able to withstand this.

“It’s essentially like throwing a football 300 yards and hitting a penny,” Eric Coffman, Orion propulsion senior manager at Lockheed Martin Corp, which built Orion under contract with NASA, told Reuters.

If Artemis I is successful, a crewed Artemis II will go around the moon and back by 2024, followed in a few years by Artemis III, which will see astronauts, including a woman, land on the moon.

Aims of Artemis 1

Artemis 1 is being seen as NASA as a stepping stone to much greater things.

It is the first in a series of missions that are planned to not only take humans back to the Moon, but to also explore the possibilities of extended stay there, and to investigate the potential to use the Moon as a launch pad for deep space explorations.

The Artemis missions will build on the existing achievements of space technologies over the past few decades, and lay the foundations for more complex and ambitious missions in the future.

It will work towards extracting the resources found on the Moon, build from the materials available there, and harness hydrogen or helium as energy sources.

How is Artemis 1 different from NASA’s earlier lunar missions?

As reported earlier by The Indian Express, although their objective is to ensure the return of humans to the Moon, the Artemis missions — named after Apollo’s mythological twin sister — are going to be qualitatively very different from the Apollo missions of 50 years ago.

The Moon landings of the 1960s and 1970s were guided by Cold War geo-political considerations, and the desire of the United States to go one up on the Soviet Union — which had scored by launching the first satellite, Sputnik, and the first spacecraft, Luna 2, to crash on to the lunar surface, and sending the first man to space, cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin.

So President John F Kennedy made a public announcement in 1961 that the US would put a man on the Moon before the decade was out. That deadline was met, thanks to a massive mobilisation of resources towards that end. But the technology ecosystem wasn’t fully ready yet to fully realise the potential of that monumental scientific breakthrough — and the astronauts who landed on the Moon could do little more than bring back samples to Earth for investigations.