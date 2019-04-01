Opposition heavyweights, prestige fights, allies: Why BJP is treading cautiously in 18 UP seats

While the BJP has declared candidates for 61 seats out of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, it is treading cautiously to finalise candidates for 18 seats. The party, it is learnt, is also facing a challenge in allocating seats to its allies Apna Dal (S) and Suheldeo Bharatiya Samaj party (SBSP).

According to sources in BJP, the party is cautiously selecting candidates considering the new political alignment in the state because of the alliance between the BSP, SP and RLD. The sources said the party was working to declare all the candidates in the state by March 30. Click here for more election news.

The BJP won 71 seats and its ally Apna Dal won two seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha election. To avoid loss of votes due to anti-incumbency against sitting MPs, the BJP has denied ticket to many sitting MPs and fielded new faces.

The seats where BJP has not declared candidates include Jhansi, Rae Bareli, Banda, Pratapgarh, Ambedkarnagar, Santkabir Nagar, Lalganj, Machhlishahr, Bhadohi, Robertsganj, Ghosi, Gorakhpur, Phulpur, Mainpuri, Azamgarh, Firozabad, Deoria and Jaunpur.

According to sources, the BJP is looking for promising candidates against heavyweight Opposition candidates. UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi is once again going to contest from Congress bastion Rae Bareli. Ajay Agrawal, who was the BJP’s candidate against her in 2014, wrote to party chief Amit Shah on Tuesday, claiming that if BJP denies him a ticket, the party may have to suffer a loss in these elections.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav is contesting from Azamgarh, which has a dominance of Yadav and Muslim voters. SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav is contesting from the party’s bastion Mainpuri and his nephew Akshay Yadav is contesting from Firozabad.

Among the seats where BJP has not declared candidates are Gorakhpur and Phulpur, where the party lost to the SP-BSP alliance in the by-elections last year. Gorakhpur is the hometown of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath where he won in 1998, 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014. BJP had been winning the seat since 1991, but lost to the SP-BSP combine last year. The bypoll had been necessitated by Adityanath’s resignation from Parliament.

If Gorakhpur will be a prestige battle for Adityanath, Phulpur will be for Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. Maurya won the seat in 2014, but resigned in 2017 to take membership of the Legislative Council with Adityanath after the BJP formed the government in the state. In the ensuing bypoll. the SP-BSP alliance defeated the BJP.

The BJP is also looking for a replacement for Union Minister Uma Bharti in Jhansi. Bharti has announced that she will not contest the elections. The party also needs to find a candidate in Deoria where sitting MP and veteran leader Kalraj Mishra has declared he that won’t contest.

The BJP has announced that it will give two seats to Apna Dal (S) to contest. While Apna Dal (S) chief Anupriya Patel will contest from her sitting seat Mirzapur, BJP is yet to name the second seat it will give to Apna Dal (S) to contest. Sources said Apna Dal (S) hopes to get Pratapgarh or Robertsganj.

SBSP wants the seats of Ghosi, Jaunpur, Machhlishahr, Ambedkar Nagar and Lalganj where the BJP has sitting MPs. The party on Thursday said it has decided to field candidates in the last three phases of the elections after it “failed to get any positive response from its ally BJP”. The BJP, however, has termed this “pressure politics” and said talks are on with SBSP and results would be clear in the next few days.