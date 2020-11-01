Quixplained: The hike in onion prices, and why it is an election issue

Onion prices have been rising in India since August.

In 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dubbed tomato-onion-potato as TOP priority for this government. All three are essentials for the masses. But since the last week of August, onion prices have been rising, touching Rs 80 per kg in many cities and nearly Rs 100/kg in Mumbai. Possibly with the Bihar elections in mind, the government has acted twice towards controlling onion prices.

When is onion harvested in India? What prompted the recent price hike? How has the government reacted? Take a look.

Onion prices rising in India: The three main harvest seasons for onions in India

Onion prices rising in India: What prompted the recent price hike?

Onion prices rising in India: How has the government reacted?

Onion prices rising in India: Has the government intervention helped?

Onion prices rising in India: Why does it become an election issue?

