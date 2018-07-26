One year of President Ram Nath Kovind: visits to 27 states, host to 90k visitors

President Ram Nath Kovind President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind completed a year in office Wednesday. From visits to the states and abroad to the visitors he has hosted, some of the takeaways from the first year:

President On Tour

* 10 number of countries President travelled to (4 state visits) in first year; Rashtrapati Bhavan said Kovind is the first President to visit Djibouti, Madagascar, Equatorial Guinea, Swaziland, Suriname and Cuba, and first to visit Ethiopia since 1972, Zambia since 1989, Greece since 2007 and Mauritius since 2013

* 53 Number of domestic visits in 52 weeks, covering 27 of 29 states, and including visits to 12 states in a single month in November 2017; in first year, visits to 6 Northeast states (Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura) — a record for any President, Rashtrapati Bhavan said

President As Host

* 8 Number of presidents and monarchs hosted by President Kovind, besides:

* 10 ASEAN heads of state/govt on Republic Day; 45 heads of state/govt & ministers at inaugural banquet of International Solar Alliance; 34 other global leaders received; 38 ambassadors/high commissioners presented credentials in 9 ceremonies

Rashtrapati Bhavan

* 90,147 Number of visitors to Rashtrapati Bhavan and Mughal Gardens in last one year

* 41,955 Number of visitors to Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum

* 12,740 Number of persons who met President (these include not only Rashtrapati Bhavan visitors but also those who met him during his visits to various states)

Education: 27 Convocations addressed, besides centenary event at CMC Vellore and other events

