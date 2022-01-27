scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 27, 2022
Breaking News

Quixplained: With 53 mutations, how Omicron defied the rules of evolution

How did Omicron emerge? What makes it different from previous variants of Covid-19? How did it defy the rules of evolution and become a successful channel for the disease?

By: Explained Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: January 27, 2022 9:43:47 am
India has finally acknowledging that the novel coronavirus is in community transmission stage. (Illustration: Suvajit Dey)

India has finally acknowledging that the novel coronavirus is in community transmission stage, two years into the pandemic. The INSACOG, in a bulletin dated January 10, stated that Omicron was spreading through community transmission. “Omicron is now in community transmission in India and has become dominant in multiple metros, where new cases have been rising exponentially,” the bulletin said.

But how did Omicron emerge? What makes it different from previous variants of Covid-19? How did it defy the rules of evolution and become a successful channel for the disease? Take a look:

How Omicron mutates How a mutation works Omicron’s spike proteins How the 3 mutation clusters work in Omicron Here are the exceptions
Best of Explained
Click here for more

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement

More Explained

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

EXPRESS OPINION

Jan 27: Latest News

Advertisement