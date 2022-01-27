Quixplained: With 53 mutations, how Omicron defied the rules of evolution

India has finally acknowledging that the novel coronavirus is in community transmission stage. (Illustration: Suvajit Dey)

India has finally acknowledging that the novel coronavirus is in community transmission stage, two years into the pandemic. The INSACOG, in a bulletin dated January 10, stated that Omicron was spreading through community transmission. “Omicron is now in community transmission in India and has become dominant in multiple metros, where new cases have been rising exponentially,” the bulletin said.