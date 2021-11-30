Quixplained: Why Omicron is high risk, what you should do

The World Health Organization has classified a new variant of the novel coronavirus, which belongs to a lineage named B.1.1.529, as a ‘variant of concern’, and named is Omicron. This variant was first identified by scientists in South Africa, but has spread to nearly a dozed countries including Australia, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Britain, Hong Kong, Botswana and Belgium.

So, what is different about Omicron and why is it deemed a high risk? Do vaccines work against it? What should you do? Take a look:

What is Omicron, the new Covid-19 variant? What is Omicron, the new Covid-19 variant?

Why is Omicron deemed as high risk? Why is Omicron deemed as high risk?

Do vaccines work against Omicron? Do vaccines work against Omicron?

Omicron variant: What should one do? Omicron variant: What should one do?

The emergence of the new variant shows once again that the pandemic is far from over — and Covid-appropriate behaviour is critical for breaking the chain of transmission: masking, social distancing, good ventilation in all shared spaces, and washing or sanitising hands and surfaces regularly.

Also in Explained | Why it has been named Omicron and not Nu or Xi

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox