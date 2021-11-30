scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
Quixplained: Why Omicron is high risk, what you should do

What is different about Omicron and why is it deemed a high risk? Do vaccines work against it? What should you do? Take a look.

By: Explained Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: November 30, 2021 7:01:40 am
Omicron, Omicron variant, Omicron Covid strain, Omicron vaccines, Omicron precaution, Omicron symptoms, What is Omicron, Omicron explained, Indian ExpressOmicron was first identified by scientists in South Africa. (Express Illustration)

The World Health Organization has classified a new variant of the novel coronavirus, which belongs to a lineage named B.1.1.529, as a ‘variant of concern’, and named is Omicron. This variant was first identified by scientists in South Africa, but has spread to nearly a dozed countries including Australia, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Britain, Hong Kong, Botswana and Belgium.

So, what is different about Omicron and why is it deemed a high risk? Do vaccines work against it? What should you do? Take a look:

What is Omicron, the new Covid-19 variant? Why is Omicron deemed as high risk? Do vaccines work against Omicron? Omicron variant: What should one do?

The emergence of the new variant shows once again that the pandemic is far from over — and Covid-appropriate behaviour is critical for breaking the chain of transmission: masking, social distancing, good ventilation in all shared spaces, and washing or sanitising hands and surfaces regularly.

Also in Explained |Why it has been named Omicron and not Nu or Xi

