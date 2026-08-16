70% quota in jobs: Why Omar Abdullah warned of ‘Gen-Z trend spilling over’ to J&K

Omar Abdullah said the L-G office had not moved on the report. (Express file photo: Shuaib Masoodi)

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on August 14 warned of Gen Z-like protests if his Cabinet’s proposal to tweak the reservation system in the Union Territory wasn’t acted upon.

The Cabinet had sent its submission on the reservation policy to the Lieutenant Governor in November last year.

“What has happened after that, let someone tell us. Has it been approved? Let’s hope that the Gen-Z trend doesn’t spill over here as well. We would not be responsible for that. We have done our job… This is not a good thing that they (the L-G and the Centre) keep the approvals of our cabinet under wraps,” Omar said.