How Odisha plans to harness the economic potential of its 575-km-coastline

Sujit Bisoyi is a Special Correspondent with the Indian Express and covers Odisha. His interests are in politics, policy and people’s stories. He tweets at @bisoyisujit87 ... Read More
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The Odisha government has approved dedicated policies to harness the economic potential of its 575-km coastline. The government’s policies are aimed at promoting fishing in the deep seas and allowing white leg shrimp culture to extend beyond the jurisdiction of the Coastal Aquaculture Authority.
These initiatives are aligned with the State’s vision to accelerate blue-economy led growth.
The marine fishing population in Odisha is estimated to be around 15 lakhs and distributed across more than 800 villages. Despite this, marine fishing operations are largely confined to near-shore waters which increases the fishing pressure on coastal fishery resources.
According to Odisha chief secretary Anu Garg, scientific assessments have indicated significant untapped offshore and deep-sea fishery resources.
High-value species such as tuna, billfish, oceanic squid and other pelagic resources are some examples of the untapped resources.
The government seeks to promote sustainable deep-sea fishing, modernization of marine fisheries, the enhancement of seafood exports and strengthening fisherfolks’ livelihoods through the mission. These developments are aimed at establishing Odisha as a leading deep-sea fishing and marine export hub in Eastern India.
The mission also targets to harness these resources sustainably through scientific management, modern fishing technologies and responsible fishing practices.
These key interventions are slated to be implemented in 10 years between 2026-36 across the marine fisheries value chain. The planned changes include the induction of modern deep-sea fishing vessels, upgradation of existing mechanized fishing vessels and the deployment of mother vessels.
The government has set aside a budget of Rs 2,300 crores to be spent over the next 10 years to implement the mission.
The government hopes to modernize and develop fishing harbours and fish landing centres, establish seafood parks, integrate cold-chain infrastructure, seafood processing facilities, digital fisheries governance, vessel monitoring systems and marine conservation measures. Additionally, capacity building for fisher-folk and the promotion of seafood exports shall also be taken up.
A dedicated Blue Economy Hub (B-Hub) has been planned which will function as the Mission’s knowledge, innovation and coordination centre.
The mission will also strengthen scientific fisheries management through resource assessment, digital monitoring, traceability systems, artificial reefs, sea ranching and ecosystem-based fisheries management while improving marine safety, disaster preparedness and fisher welfare. Private players will also be roped in to implement the Mission.
The Mission is expected to generate an additional 2 lakh metric tonnes of marine fish production annually and create over 50,000 employment opportunities while increasing Odisha’s marine exports to around Rs 5,000 crore annually– currently below Rs 1,000 crore.
Promotion of white-leg shrimp culture
Litopenaeus vannamei or the white-leg shrimp culture is currently being taken up in brackish waters within a notified 2 km radius from the high-tide line (HTL) of seas, rivers and creeks as per the regulation of Coastal Aquaculture Authority (CAA), under the ministry of fisheries.
The Odisha government has now approved regulatory frameworks and operational guidelines for the promotion of white-leg shrimp culture and other brackish water suitable species in inland saline waters beyond the CAA jurisdiction in Odisha i.e. 2 to 10 km from the hightide line.
The approved framework establishes a scientific, environmentally sustainable and regulated system for aquaculture development in inland saline areas of the state.
Operational guidelines and target
The regulations include mandatory farm registration, scientific site selection, biosecurity measures, disease surveillance, water quality monitoring and installation of effluent treatment systems.
The fisheries department of the state government will ensure the registration of all farms through an online process.
The framework shall promote cluster-based aquaculture development with common infrastructure facilities and adoption of advanced aquaculture technologies as it aims for the expansion of shrimp farming, improving productivity, strengthening biosecurity and enhancing farmer livelihoods.
As part of the initiative, the government aims to support 25,000 ha of additional farming area, an increase in shrimp production from 1.6 lakh MT to 9 Lakh MT, enhance annual seafood exports from about Rs 5,429 crore to Rs 15,000 crore by 2036 and generate around 2.5 lakh livelihoods.