How Odisha plans to harness the economic potential of its 575-km-coastline

The Odisha government has approved dedicated policies to harness the economic potential of its 575-km coastline. The government’s policies are aimed at promoting fishing in the deep seas and allowing white leg shrimp culture to extend beyond the jurisdiction of the Coastal Aquaculture Authority.

These initiatives are aligned with the State’s vision to accelerate blue-economy led growth.

Odisha deep sea fishing mission

The marine fishing population in Odisha is estimated to be around 15 lakhs and distributed across more than 800 villages. Despite this, marine fishing operations are largely confined to near-shore waters which increases the fishing pressure on coastal fishery resources.

According to Odisha chief secretary Anu Garg, scientific assessments have indicated significant untapped offshore and deep-sea fishery resources.