How a new Odisha Bill aims to boost sustainable marine fishing

The Odisha government on Wednesday (May 20) approved a proposal to enact the Odisha Marine Fishing Regulation Bill, 2026, to establish a robust, modern, and inclusive legal framework for the marine fisheries sector. The new legislation will repeal a 44-year-old law that regulates marine fishing activities in the state.

According to Odisha Chief Secretary Anu Garg, the Bill will ensure sustainable fisheries resource development clubbed with immense economic benefit, while protecting livelihood and safety of Odisha’s fishermen as well as conservation of marine ecosystem across the coast. Here’s what to know about the scope of the new law and how it proposes to expand the scope of the existing legislation.

Why 1982 law was repealed

State government sources claimed that the existing Orissa Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1982, was limited in scope and inadequate to address emerging challenges such as marine resource conservation, fishermen safety, coastal security, technological advancements, and the prevention of unauthorised entry of foreign fishing vessels into India’s border.

Odisha has a coastline of more than 500 km. Home to nearly 15 lakh fishermen, the state ranks eighth among states with the largest fishing communities in the country.

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The existing law only has basic provisions detailing the power to regulate, restrict, or prohibit marine fishing; licensing of fishing vessels; registration of vessels; and power to authorised officer(s) to enter and search fishing vessels, impound such vessel(s) and seize any fish found in it.

Provisions in proposed law

The new law is to be placed before the Odisha Assembly in the forthcoming session, likely to be held in August-September. Its scope will include regulation of deep-sea fishing and the promotion of mariculture activities such as marine cage culture, seaweed culture, deployment of artificial reefs for rejuvenation of territorial waters, and many other economically viable ventures for sustainable development.

Aligned with the state’s “Blue Economy” initiatives including the deep sea fishing mission, the new law aims to strengthen marine fisheries governance and achieve economic benefits. Blue Economy refers to an economic model that promotes sustainable use of marine resources to drive economic growth and generate livelihoods.

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Officials said the Bill will serve as a catalyst to facilitate and scale Odisha’s seafood exports up to Rs 25,000 crore by 2036 from the estimated Rs 5,000 crore a year currently. For seafood exporters in Odisha, major global markets include China, the US, Japan, Vietnam, Thailand, the European Union, and Gulf countries.

The proposed law also paves the way for comprehensive smart green integrated infrastructure development, including the modernisation and management of fishing harbours and fish landing centres along Odisha’s coast of Odisha. “This Bill shall ensure livelihood support as well as employment generation,” an official said.

Coastal surveillance and national security

Officials in the state Fisheries and Animal Resources Development department said aspects like the safety of the fishermen community, coastal surveillance, and national security have been given top priority in the proposed new law. The legislation mandates the use of modern safety equipment and communication technologies, including transponders, very high frequency radios, and vessel tracking and monitoring systems for coastal surveillance. These provisions, along with mandatory biometric or QR-coded Aadhaar identification and enhanced insurance coverage for fishermen.

The proposed legislation also aims to introduce stringent measures to curb illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing activities. It provides for the strict regulation of fishing vessels, fishermen, and related activities, along with provisions for licensing, fishing gear regulation, and the prohibition of destructive fishing practices. It ensures the protection of traditional fishers and strengthens the monitoring and enforcement mechanism, facilitating the conservation and management of marine resources.

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Although officials admit that illegal immigrants come via the sea route through fishing boats given Odisha’s long coastline and settle in coastal districts like Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, and Bhadrak, they said the new law will check such infiltration.