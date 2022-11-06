Odd-even vehicle rationing scheme — history, efficacy, expert views

After implementing a series of anti-pollution measures to control the plummeting air quality index (AQI) in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party government is also considering bringing back the ‘odd-even’ vehicle rationing scheme. “We are also exploring the need for odd-even as well,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said Friday.

As reported by The Indian Express, among local sources, vehicles may have contributed the most to air pollution in Delhi over the week from October 21 to 26, according to an analysis by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE). It is in this context that the government’s emphasis on public transport to curb pollution gains significance.

‘Odd-even’ was first introduced in 2016 by the AAP government to control vehicular pollution and bring down increasing particulate matter levels. Under it, private vehicles with registration plates ending in odd numbers could ply on odd dates, and even numbers on even dates.

Studies and research done on its impact in Delhi suggest positive results — from reduction in congestion to a slight drop in pollution levels and consequent improvement in air quality.

According to a study done by Delhi Technological University (DTU) published in 2016, when the scheme was implemented for a roughly two-week period, concentration of PM 2.5 and PM 1 saw a drop.

Studies have also shown that on an average, there was a reduction in PM 2.5 of 5.73 per cent and 4.70 per cent in PM 1 levels. The university conducted a study in three different corridors of the city — Pitampura (Madhubhan Chowk), Panchkuian Road and Najafgarh road.

Experts, however, added that the scheme has a more significant impact on decongesting roads than on air quality level directly.

Sewa Ram, senior professor and scientist at the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), said, “When the odd-even scheme is implemented, traffic congestion is reduced and it helps cut emissions and pollutants released from each vehicle. But it also depends on the meteorological situation of that particular day. So, it has a marginal impact on the improvement of air quality levels, not major.”

S Velmurgan, senior professor and scientist at Central Road and Research Institute (CRRI), spoke in favour of the scheme: “The Commission for Air Quality Management suggests that if the AQI reaches 450 plus to 500, odd-even should be implemented. The only thing is that how strictly the government implement its schemes and monitors it… strict vigilance and vigour is needed.”

Velmurgan added, “There was about 15-20 per cent impact on the reduction of traffic load and about 20 per cent on the air quality levels during the first phase of odd-even. But there was not a major impact on the air quality level during the second phase. It had about 20 per cent impact on traffic congestion but it was less than 10 per cent on air quality level. But if they do it with proper vigil and stringent measures this time, it will have an impact… If even 20 per cent of vehicles get off the roads per day, it will improve the air quality level.”

The scheme had also landed Kejriwal among Fortune Magazine’s 50 greatest leaders in 2016 for his efforts to curb pollution in the national capital.