India coronavirus numbers explained, Oct 9: Why active cases are falling

Sustained drops in the daily numbers of new coronavirus infections has resulted in the active cases in the country dropping below nine lakh now. In the middle of September, there were more than 10.17 lakh active cases.

About 20 per cent of this reduction in the active cases can be attributed to the nearly 23,000 deaths that have happened during this period. The remaining 80 per cent is a result of fall in the new cases being detected every day, such that these have been lower than the number of people recovering from the disease.

On Thursday, for example, there were only about 70,000 new detections, while more than 78,000 people were declared to have been recovered. Thursday’s count of 70,496 was the lowest in the country since the start of September, except for this Monday when only 61,000 new cases were detected, mainly because of low testing on Sunday.

One big contributor to the low count on Thursday was Kerala, where numbers suddenly fell to almost half of the previous day. Only on Wednesday, Kerala had recorded its highest ever daily number, crossing 10,000 cases in a single day for the very first time. However, on Thursday, this number dropped to less than 5,500. Kerala, which is the fastest growing state in the country right now, has been reporting between 7,000 to 9,000 new cases every day for the last about two weeks.

But on Thursday, for the first time in about three weeks, Kerala had more recoveries than the new cases. More than 7,000 people were declared to have recovered from the disease on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh has become the first non-metro, non-tier I city to clock more than one lakh cases of coronavirus infections. The East Godavari district, comprising of Kakinada and Rajamundhry towns, had been contributing the largest number of cases in the state for a long time. But like the rest of the state, which has slowed down considerably in the last two weeks, the number of new cases have been falling steadily in East Godavari as well. It is now consistently reporting less than 1,000 cases a day, and, on Thursday, this number fell to 652, which was the lowest since the last week of July.

Thane city has also reached a landmark. It is now the fifth city in the country to record more than two lakh coronavirus cases. Not surprisingly, three of these five cities are in Maharashtra — Pune, Mumbai and Thane — while the other two are Delhi and Bengaluru.

Delhi crossed the three lakh mark on Thursday. Only Pune has more cases.

As of now, more than 69 lakh people in the country have been infected with the virus at one point of time or the other, of which more than 59 lakh, or over 85 per cent, have now recovered from the disease. Over 1.06 lakh people have so far died from the disease.

