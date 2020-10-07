India coronavirus numbers explained, Oct 7: How disease burden has eased in last 3 weeks

The entry to a municipal hospital is fumigated after a session of Covid-19 testing, in Mumbai on October 6, 2020. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

India coronavirus numbers: For 15 of the last 20 days now, the daily recoveries in India have remained higher than the detection of new cases of coronavirus infections, a development that has significantly eased the disease burden in the last three weeks.

The active cases have dropped by more than one lakh in the last three weeks.

Daily increase in Covid-19 cases in India. Daily increase in Covid-19 cases in India.

On Tuesday, a little over 72,000 new cases were detected, while more than 82,000 people were declared to have recovered from the disease. It continued the recent, rather inexplicable, trend of declining new cases, which has seen the daily counts drop off from the 90,000s to the 70,000s. Tuesday’s daily count of new cases touched a fresh low for the last three weeks, apart from the Mondays when the numbers decline by a big margin because of low testing on Sunday.

The slowdown is evident in almost all states, except Kerala, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh, the three states with the fastest growing case numbers right now. Karnataka and Kerala have contributed the maximum number of cases in the last one week, after Maharashtra.

Kerala’s growth rate continues to be the fastest in the country right now, growing at 3.78 per cent per day, when the national growth rate has fallen to less than 1.2 per cent. On Tuesday, the state added almost eight thousand new cases. More than 60 per cent of Kerala’s current caseload of 2.42 lakh have been added in the last one month.

Covid-19 vaccine tracker | Stricter guidelines for US developers; Russia’s second Covid-19 shot

Because the surge in Kerala has happened is ongoing, it also has a very large number of active cases, almost 88,000. Only Maharashtra has more active cases. In fact, more than 36 per cent of Kerala’s caseload is active right now, the maximum in the country. Chhattisgarh has the second highest number, with 22 per cent of its total caseload being active. Nationally, active cases now form just about 13 per cent of the caseload, while recoveries account for over 85 per cent. In Maharashtra, active cases comprise about 17 per cent of the caseload.

📣 Express Explained is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@ieexplained) and stay updated with the latest

Top 10 states with maximum Covid-19 caseload. Top 10 states with maximum Covid-19 caseload.

In at least six states, active cases are now less than 10 per cent of the total caseload. These include high caseload states like Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Bihar. It means more than 90 per cent of the people who have been infected with the virus in these states have recovered. Punjab and Haryana also fall in this category.

But this is not an irreversible process. Active cases would rise if there is a surge in new infections in any state. Several states have seen big fluctuations in their active cases, most notably Delhi, where active cases had dropped to almost 10,000 before rising to over 40,000.

As on Tuesday, more than 67.5 lakh people had been infected with the virus in the country, out of which over 57.4 lakh, or 85 per cent, had recovered from the disease. The death count has risen to 1.04 lakh, with the addition of 986 deaths on Tuesday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd