India coronavirus numbers explained, Oct 14: For first time ever, Covid-19 growth rate below 1%

India coronavirus cases numbers explained: The nearly month-long declining trend in detection of new infections has ensured that, for the first time since the epidemic started in India, the growth rate of coronavirus cases has dropped below one per cent a day. The seven-day compounded daily growth rate, for the country as a whole, fell to 0.99 per cent on Tuesday.

At its height, growth rate of coronavirus cases had exceeded 7 per cent per day in the first week of May, but there has been a steady decline after that. This process has been expedited in the last one month which has seen a considerable decline in the daily numbers, from a high of about 98,000 cases to less than 70,000 cases right now.

In fact, on Monday, only about 55,000 new cases were detected. That was the lowest number since August 17. Though part of it could be attributed to the low testing on Sunday, the daily numbers have been falling steadily, leading to a very welcome decline in the active cases as well. In less than a month, active cases have come down by almost two lakh.

On Tuesday, about 63,000 new cases were detected, which again, for a non-Monday, was the lowest since the third week of August. The new detections have remained lower than the number of recoveries for 11 consecutive days now.

As of now, three of the ten states with maximum caseloads – Karnataka, West Bengal and Kerala – have growth rates over one per cent a day. Kerala, with a growth rate of 3.26 per cent, continues to be fastest growing state in the country right now. On Tuesday, it added over 8,700 new cases to cross the three-lakh figure. The state, which had received the first infection of novel coronavirus in the country, had taken nine months to record the first one lakh cases. But in the last one month, more than two lakh new cases have been added in the state.

Kerala has the highest number of active cases in the country after Maharashtra and Karnataka. Its caseload now is the seventh largest in the country, and is likely to overtake Delhi in the next couple of days.

West Bengal too crossed the three-lakh figure mark on Tuesday. The state has added more than one lakh cases in the last one month.

The biggest fall in the growth rate has happened in the case of Maharashtra, which has now begun to report less than 10,000 cases a day. About a month earlier, the daily cases in state had started to touch about 25,000. In the last one month, its growth rate has declined from 2.22 per cent a day to less than 0.75 per cent now. In fact, on a few days last week, including on Tuesday, Maharashtra’s daily numbers have not been highest in the country. Kerala has reported higher number of cases. Never since the end of March has any state reported more cases than Maharashtra on any single day.

With the recoveries exceeding new cases for most of the last one month, the recovery rate has improved to 87 per cent now. Of the 72.39 lakh people who have so far been infected with the disease, more than 63 lakh have recovered. The death count has gone up to 1.1 lakh now.

