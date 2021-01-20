Oath-taking, parade and poetry: How US President inaugurations have evolved over the centuries

Inaugurations of the US President have evolved over the decades, and many became turning points in tradition.

On Wednesday, Joseph Biden’s inauguration will seek to balance tradition against the challenges of the present era. For the first time, the procession to the White House will be replaced with a “virtual parade” in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Some of the firsts over the years:

# Jimmy Carter began an informal custom when he unexpectedly alighted from his limousine and walked down Pennsylvania Avenue.

# Harry S Truman’s second inauguration was the first to be televised.

The oath

ON A PLANE: Lyndon B Johnson was the only president to take the oath of office on an plane, after John F Kennedy was assassinated on November 22, 1963. It was also the first time that a woman administered the oath: Judge Sarah Hughes of the Northern District of Texas swore him in on board Air Force One, before it left Dallas.

ADMINISTERED TWICE: In 2009, Barack Obama was administered the oath twice by Chief Justice John G Roberts Jr. The second time was on January 21, after the two men stumbled over each other’s words during the ceremony on January 20.

The date

George Washington took oath on April 30, 1789. In the 19th century, March 4 was written into the Constitution as Inauguration Day. But in 1933, the ratification of the 20th Amendment established that the terms of the President and the Vice President would instead end at noon on January 20. The first President inaugurated on January 20 was F D Roosevelt, who was sworn in to office for a second term in 1937.

The transition

A President whose term is ending is not required to attend the inauguration. In 1801, John Adams became the first President to shun the swearing-in ceremony of his successor, Thomas Jefferson. President Donald Trump announced he would not attend Biden’s inauguration.

The poet

Kennedy was the first to add a poet to his inaugural events. Robert Frost had planned to read “The Preface”, composed for the occasion. But glare on the page made it difficult for him to see. Johnson tried to shade the manuscript with his top hat. But Frost instead recited his poem “The Gift Outright”, which he knew by heart.

The parade

Abraham Lincoln’s second inauguration in 1865 was the first time African-Americans took part in the parade. Women participated in the parade for the first time in 1917, Woodrow Wilson’s second term. In 1977, Jimmy Carter became the first to set out by foot for more than a mile on the route to the White House. The walk became a tradition that has been matched — in ceremony if not in length — by the Presidents who followed.

