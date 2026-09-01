PM Modi attends Nomad Games: What sets them apart from other sporting events?

4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Sep 1, 2026 04:42 PM IST
Ahead of his participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, held on August 31 and September 1 in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the official opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games in the city. Russian President Vladimir Putin and other heads of state were also present.
The biennial event celebrates the rich sporting traditions, culture and heritage of nomadic civilisations, bringing together countries in a vibrant celebration of their shared culture. We look at the significance of the event and the Indian participation this year.
Why have Nomad Games?
The 6th World Nomad Games are being held from August 31 to September 6 in Kyrgyzstan.
A view of the opening ceremony of the World Nomad Games, in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Monday, Aug. 31, 2026. (Ulukbek Shambetov/Kyrgyzstan’s Presidential Press Office via AP)
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The Games were conceived following the Bishkek Declaration signed in 2012 by Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Turkey at the Summit of the Heads of Turkic States. The declaration spoke of solidarity among the Turkic States.
“As a token of tribute to common history, traditions, language and culture, (the signatory nations) welcomed the initiative of Kyrgyz Republic on revival and support of Turkic peoples’ traditions and to hold the “Games of the nomads” on regular basis,” it said.
Turkic peoples are ethnic groups spread across West, Central, East, and North Asia, as well as parts of Europe. Early groups transitioned from hunter-gatherers and farmers to skilled nomadic pastoralists dominating the Eurasian steppes. Horseback riding, archery, falconry, and wrestling were vital daily practices for nomadic survival across Central Asia, later evolving into competitive regional sports.
After gaining independence in 1991, Kyrgyzstan sought to revitalise vanishing indigenous traditions and reinforce national identity against globalisation. Following the 2012 proposal by Kyrgyzstan, “The first World Nomad Games were subsequently held in Cholpon-Ata in 2014, bringing together athletes from 19 countries in competitions based on traditional sports.”
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The first edition was held in Kyrgyzstan in 2014, with subsequent editions taking place in 2016 and 2018 in Kyrgyzstan, 2022 in Iznik, Turkey, and 2024 in Astana, Kazakhstan.
What makes the Nomad Games different from other sporting events?
The event celebrates the ancestral sports, traditions, and civilisational heritage of nomadic peoples rather than standard Olympic disciplines. The event brings together countries based on a shared historical and nomadic background rather than strict geopolitical or post-imperial ties.
Besides, it also seeks to revive endangered indigenous knowledge and practices threatened by modern, sedentary lifestyles. It brings together spectators from around the world, offering a fillip to tourism and related economies in the host country.
Biggest Indian contingent in 2026
The Indian contingent this year comprises 87 members, including 73 athletes, 10 cultural representatives and four participants in the scientific programme.
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The 2026 edition features a wide-ranging sports programme comprising 43 disciplines, including traditional wrestling forms such as Goresh, Kurash and Mongol Bokh, along with Kok Boru, Kekpar, equestrian events, Toguz Kargool, Mangala, Oware, Chuko, Ordo, tug of war and strongman competitions.
The Cultural Programme, recognised by UNESCO, features festivals like “Echo of Nomads,” Nomad Fest, “Heritage of Nomads,” Art Lab and Ethno-Bazaar. The Science Programme includes international conferences and discussions on nomadic heritage, traditional knowledge and cultural dialogue.
India has sent a 10-person contingent for Belt Wrestling this time from Nagaland. Besides, Indian atheletes are participating in traditional wrestling forms (such as Kurash, Goresh, and Mongol Bokh); horse-riding and equestrian strength events (such as Kok Boru and Er Enish), archery, and board and strategy games (such as Toguz Korgool, Mangala, and Ordo).
India has, in recent years, sought to deepen its engagement with the Central Asian countries for a variety of reasons — security cooperation in the wake of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, countering China’s influence, connectivity plans including the International North South Transit Corridor, and energy needs, to name a few. In this context, cultural links and relations have also been leveraged.