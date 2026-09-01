PM Modi attends Nomad Games: What sets them apart from other sporting events?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives a standing ovation to the Indian delegation participating in the 6th World Nomad Games during the opening ceremony at Bishkek Arena Stadium, in Bishkek on Monday. (DPR PMO/ANI Photo)

Ahead of his participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, held on August 31 and September 1 in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the official opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games in the city. Russian President Vladimir Putin and other heads of state were also present.

The biennial event celebrates the rich sporting traditions, culture and heritage of nomadic civilisations, bringing together countries in a vibrant celebration of their shared culture. We look at the significance of the event and the Indian participation this year.

Why have Nomad Games?

The 6th World Nomad Games are being held from August 31 to September 6 in Kyrgyzstan.