Noida International Airport at Jewar: All you need to know

The foundation stone of the Noida International Airport at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh will be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday afternoon. Once completed, the airport will be India’s largest.

The project

The Noida International Airport at Airport is spread across an area of 5,000 acres and is being developed by Zurich International Airport AG at an estimated cost of Rs 29,560 crore. The Swiss Airport company had won the bid in November 2019 following which a concessionaire agreement had been signed with the state government.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has hailed the airport project as “monumental” for residents in Western UP and the NCR region. The airport is part of the government’s aviation push to bring operational flights to smaller cities.

Who is constructing the airport?

A concession agreement was signed in October last year with the concessionaire, Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), an SPV of the bid winner Zurich International Airport AG. In 2019, The Zurich Airport offered a bid of Rs 400.97 per passenger followed by a bid of Rs 360 by Adani Group and emerged as the winner.

Noida International Airport Limited, a joint venture, was incorporated as a government organisation in which UP government has 35%, Noida Authority 35%, Greater Noida Industrial Authority 12.5% while Yamuna Expressway Industrial Authority has 12.5% share holding.

What is the significance of the airport’s location?

Jewar Airport is located about 72 km from the existing IGI Airport in New Delhi, 40 km from Noida, and about 40 km from the multi-modal logistics hub at Dadri.

The airport will have multi-modal connectivity owing to its proximity to the existing Yamuna Expressway (Greater Noida to Agra), close to Eastern Peripheral Expressway and it will be linked with Delhi-Mumbai Expressway at Ballabhgarh, Khurja-Jewar NH 91, dedicated freight corridor, Metro Extension from Noida to NIA and the proposed High Speed Rail (Delhi-Varanasi) at airport terminal. A 60-meter wide road parallel to the Expressway proposed to be widened to 100 metres.

How long has the airport been in the pipeline?

The idea for an airport in Jewar was mooted during Rajnath Singh’s tenure as UP CM in 2001. In 2010, the then CM, Mayawati, proposed a Taj Aviation Hub, which did not make any headway. Between 2012 and 2016, the SP government took forward the idea of an international airport in Jewar and Agra. In 2017, the government obtained site clearance for the Jewar airport. In 2019, the technical and financial bids were announced and a developer to construct the airport was decided upon.

In July this year, the CM sanctioned the handing over of 1,334 hectare land to Noida International Airport Ltd (NIAL) under a 90-year land lease agreement.

Presently, the development plan of the airport is under scrutiny and will receive sanctions in the coming weeks. The process for land acquisition for the second phase has begun, officials said. In the first 1,334 hectare of land was acquired from seven villages. While officials claimed that the land was obtained without any opposition, some farmers in the region alleged that the rehabilitation has not been adequate.

Who will benefit from the airport?

Phase I of the airport will have a capacity to serve 12 million passengers a year and is scheduled to be completed in three years. In each phase, the airport will expand to serve 70 million passengers by the end of phase 4, depending on passenger growth and traffic.

It will be an easy access airport for residents in Noida, Greater Noida and an alternative for residents in New Delhi and Gurgaon. Other cities like Aligarh, Bulandshahr, Meerut, Agra among others can also travel through Jewar.

What is the future plan?

The Jewar airport will be developed in four phases over the next 30 years. As per initial calculations, phase 1 will witness an approximate traffic of 12 million passengers per annum, which is expected to increase to 70 million passengers per annum by the end of phase 4. The cost of the Jewar airport from the first phase is set to increase from Rs 4,588 crore to Rs 29,560 crore.

Presently, routes leading to the airport include Main West Access, Yamuna Expressway Interchange, a service road, and a secondary access through North Road. Access through an Eastern route and a link between North Road and Jewar-Khurja Road have been proposed.

As per the agreement, the first phase of the project, costing Rs 5,730 crore as per development plan, will have to be completed within 1095 days from the appointed date which will be September 29, 2024.

In stage 1, there will be a two runways airport of 1334 hectare for which the agreement has been signed. In the following stage, a third runway on a 1,365 hectare area will come up for which land acquisition is under process. A fourth runway in an area of 1,318 hectares and a fifth runway have been proposed in the second stage.