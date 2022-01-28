No, we are not faced with a killer ‘NeoCov’ virus now; here’s why

News of the emergence of a new type of coronavirus, with the potential to kill one out of every three infected people, has been circulating on the Internet for the last couple of days.

It is being claimed that this new virus, called NeoCov, was discovered in South Africa amongst bats, and it could possibly enter human cells.

The news reports are apparently based on a Chinese research paper that is yet to be peer-reviewed.

However, there is little connection between the paper and the inferences that have been drawn in the news reports. “Totally blown out of proportion,” as one scientist put it.

To be clear, a NeoCov virus does indeed exist, and it was indeed found in the bat population in South Africa some time ago. It is supposed to have very close resemblance to the coronavirus that caused the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) in 2012.

In their study, the Chinese researchers found that the molecules that the NeoCoV used to infect the bats were similar to the one that is used by SARS-CoV-2 for infecting human beings.

But that is all there is to it. Everything from here onward is extrapolation.

To begin with, NeoCov has been found only in bats, and it has never infected a human being.

Neither is there any fresh threat of NeoCov jumping from bats to human beings. The researchers clearly say that in laboratory experiments, the virus was unable to efficiently enter human ACE2 receptors.

The researchers then looked at structural differences in the bat receptor and the human receptors, and narrowed down on proteins, which through a single mutation, may push the virus to human beings. This, however, was just a laboratory experiment.

NeoCov’s so-called potential to kill one in three people has been drawn from the fact that it is a very close relative of the MERS coronavirus.

The wider set of coronaviruses that MERS belongs to, called Merbecoviruses, have a high case fatality rate of approximately 35 per cent, the research paper said.

Since first originating in 2012, MERS cases have been reported from 27 countries leading to a total 858 deaths, as per the World Health Organisation.