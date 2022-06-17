Explained: No vax or insurance needed, why your Thailand holiday is more convenient from July 1

Thailand, which is one of the top tourist destinations for Indians, has eased travel norms for international arrivals further. Starting July 1, the country is doing away with its requirement of Thailand pass registration scheme, and the mandatory US$10,000 health insurance for foreign visitors.

What were the old rules that are being removed?

International visitors arriving in Thailand are currently required to register online for a Thailand pass with a certificate of Covid-19 vaccination, and a health insurance policy. These rules are being done away with.

According to a statement by the Tourism Authority of Thailand, from July 1, foreign nationals are only required to show proof of either a certificate of vaccination or a negative RT-PCR or professional ATK test (antigen test) result within 72 hours of travel. These can be in a print or digital format.

Are there any other requirements for entering Thailand?

Upon arrival, random checks will be made at Thailand’s international airports or land border checkpoints (in 22 provinces). Randomly checked unvaccinated or partially vaccinated travellers who are unable to show proof of a pre-arrival negative test will be required to undergo a professional ATK test at the point of entry.

Are there other countries that are easing travel requirements?

Yes, effective June 11, Germany lifted all Covid-19 restrictions for travel to the country. This means that travel from India to Germany is now permitted for all purposes — and no proof of vaccination, recovery, or testing is any longer required for entry into Germany.

The United States has also lifted its requirement that international travellers arriving in the country go through a mandatory Covid-19 test within a day before boarding their flight, easing one of the last remaining government mandates meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus.