Nitin Gadkari: ‘FASTags will enable seamless movement, address fuel loss’

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari speaks to The Indian Express ahead of the December 1 deadline for FASTags.

Why the December 1 deadline?

Well, we have been trying to popularise electronic toll collection through FASTags for years now but it was not really picking up. We had been behind targets in the past even though the number of tags issued was increasing. So we decided that in the interest of seamless movement of traffic on highways, let’s do it. The ideal scenario is that you enter a toll road, when your vehicle number plate is electronically captured, and when you exit the road, the toll is automatically calculated and you pay through FASTag without having to stop.

There have been complaints on the technology, recharge and other issues…

Yes, people are facing inconvenience, there are problems, I won’t deny that. These are teething troubles associated with anything new. As and when new problems are arising, we are actively identifying them and resolving them. Ek tareekh se pehle solve ho jayega.

Is this idea an offshoot of demonetisation and subsequent push for Digital India?

We want seamless movement of vehicles and electronic toll collection, like it happens in many developed countries, like the US etc. As per a study by IIM Kolkata, the country loses fuel worth Rs 1.2 lakh crore every year thanks to vehicles standing in queue to pay toll at toll plazas. That’s a waste. Even so much national time gets wasted. We want to address that.

When will state highways be on board?

See, all new cars and buses in the country will have FASTags pre-installed. Now, we have decided that because of GST, some 21 types of various taxes stand withdrawn. As a result, state barriers on the roads conventionally for the collection of such taxes are not there anymore either. Therefore, there is no need for any vehicle, commercial or otherwise, to stop anywhere. We are working with states to implement this.

A banner promotes FASTag at Vashi in Mumbai. Security deposit is free at NHAI counters until December 1.

How are you working towards that?

In our endeavour to make “smart roads” we have told state governments to turn all their (cash toll points on) state highways into electronic toll collection points. For that we will help them in the conversion, free of charge.

How are you reviewing the implementation of this?

I am reviewing it very closely. I am getting feedback even from social media, where people are highlighting various issues. I am studying all of them. Even now, I am going for a meeting to review it with all officials.

