Credit guarantees to MSMEs: What are they and how will they help

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced some details of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan economic package on Wednesday. This is the second tranche of the package that includes past actions by the Reserve Bank of India as well as the first Covid-19 relief package announced during March and April.

On Wednesday, the FM announced a 15-point agenda to provide help to the struggling Medium Small and Micro Enterprises (six measures), reducing the monetary burden on employers and employees on account of the outgo for Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (two measures), non-banking financial institutions and housing finance corporations (two measures), three measures of relief in terms of tax compliance, and one measure each for power distribution companies (discoms) and contractors of roads, railways and other services. (Read highlights from Sitharaman’s press conference)

The main thrust of the announcements has been the massive increase in credit guarantees to the MSMEs. There was, however, very little actual fiscal outgo that was announced. In other words, instead of directly infusing money into the economy or giving it directly to MSMEs in terms of a bailout package, the government has resorted to taking over the credit risk of MSMEs should they want to remain in business.

What are credit guarantees?

Loans to MSMEs are mostly given against property (as collateral) because often there isn’t a robust cash flow analysis available. But in times of crisis, like the one that is currently on, property prices fall and this inhibits the ability of MSMEs to seek loans. It also means that banks are less willing to extend loans.

A credit guarantee by the government helps as it assures the bank that its loan will be repaid by the government in case the MSME falters. For instance, if the government provides say a 100 per cent credit guarantee up to an amount of Rs 1 crore to a firm then it means that a bank can lend Rs 1 crore to that firm and, in case the firm fails to pay back, the government will make good all of Rs 1 crore. If this guarantee was for the first 20 per cent of the loan then the government would guarantee to pay back only Rs 20 lakh.

Why credit guarantees?

Even before the Covid-19 crisis hit, the Indian government finances were in poor health. This pandemic has essentially meant that government revenues will come under further pressure. For instance, already experts are talking of a GDP contraction of 5 to 10 per cent in the current financial year. That will result in a revenue loss of anywhere between Rs 5 to 7 lakh crore. And yet, this is also the year when employees and firms want the government to help them out financially.

Efforts to pump liquidity via the bank have been a non-starter because banks simply do not want to lend any new money. Banks, quite justifiably, suspect that any new loans will only add to their growing mountain of non-performing assets (NPAs).

So the government was facing an odd problem: banks had the money but were not willing to lend to the credit-starved sections of the economy while the government itself did not have enough money to directly help the economy.

The solution — credit guarantees — finally chosen by the government is not a new one because this fiscal conundrum is also not a new one (see chart 1).

Chart 1 (Source: Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises)

So, what is the quantum of credit guarantee government has provided to MSMEs?

There are three aspects.

The main one is for standard MSMEs — that is, those MSMEs which were running fine until the Covid-19 induced lockdown disrupted their work. For these, the government has provided a credit guarantee of Rs 3 lakh crore. This is like an emergency credit line, said the FM and it is for MSMEs which have an already outstanding loan of Rs 25 crore or those with a turnover less than Rs 100 crore. The loans will have a tenure of four years and they will have a moratorium of 12 months (that is, the payback starts only after 12 months). The loan should be taken before the end of October 31, 2020.

According to Hetal Gandhi, Director, Crisil, “if there is an MSME which had a loan (up to Rs 25 crore) with any bank or NBFC and if, as a result of the Covid-19 crisis, this MSME needs more funds then it can take more loans, without the need for any collateral because the government will guarantee such loans fully”.

Why Rs 3 lakh crore?

Gandhi says the total outstanding loan to MSMEs by the banking and NBFC sector would be around Rs 16 to 18 lakh crore (See chart 2). Assuming 20% of these loans are likely to be on the verge of turning NPAs, that gives an amount approximately Rs 3 lakh crore. So the government is hoping that this credit guarantee will help those MSMEs take out another loan and recover. The hope is that since these MSMEs were able to pay back before the crisis, there is no reason why they can after the crisis, provided they are given some extra money to survive this period.

What are the other measures?

There is a subordinate debt scheme, worth Rs 20,000 crore, which will allow loans for MSMEs that were already categorised as “stressed” — that is struggling to pay back. In this case, the government’s guarantee is not full, but partial.

The third measure is the creation of a fund with a corpus of Rs 50,000 crore to infuse equity into “viable” MSMEs, thus helping them to expand and grow. The government intends to put in Rs 10,000 crore and get others, possibly institutions like LIC and SBI, to fund the remaining amount.

Then there is a change in the definition of an MSME that was pending for long. Now MSMEs will be judged on turnover and there will be no difference between a manufacturing MSME and a services MSME.

How far will these measures help?

The 3 lakh crore credit guarantee is the most substantive announcement as it will most likely have a significant impact in helping MSMEs pay salaries and keep their heads above the water even as the economy slows down.

According to the FM, this measure will help as many as 45 lakh MSMEs. While this is a minuscule proportion of the overall number of MSMEs, these are likely to be the Medium and Small enterprises, which are very few in numbers — just about 0.5 per cent of all MSMEs — but still employ almost 40 per cent of all employees.

The change in definition will also help because turnover is the more efficient way to identify an MSME and it also allows a lot of firms, especially in the services sector like mid-sized hospitals, hotels and diagnostic centres to be eligible for benefits as an MSME.

The other two steps are unlikely to make a huge dent in the overall scheme of things.

Are there any downsides to resorting to credit guarantees?

There are, especially if it is a 100 per cent credit guarantee. That’s because it leaves no incentive for the borrower to pay back — he has nothing to lose — or for the lender — as the banker is assured of payback from the government so why should he bother to check if the borrower is deserving or not.

A more prudent option would have been a split ( say an 80-20) wherein the government assures to pay back only 80 per cent of the new loan. This circumvents the problem of moral hazard.

As a result, it is quite likely that the government will have to start shelling out money in the next financial year when MSME NPAs rise once the moratorium is over.

