Nirav Modi extradition: Why he was in London, what is the UK court order against him today

Modi was arrested in March 2019, and his extradition was approved by the court in February 2021, and by the UK government in April 2021. However, he still has not come to India. Since his arrest, he remained at Wandsworth Prison in southwest London.

And why is that?

In 2021, Modi filed an appeal in the High Court in London on the grounds of his mental health. His defense team argued that his mental condition had deteriorated, and they submitted that the courts take this into consideration before arriving at their judgment, especially in Covid-19 prison restrictions.

The leave to appeal in the High Court was granted on two grounds — under Article 3 of the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) to hear arguments if it would be “unjust or oppressive” to extradite Modi due to his mental state, and Section 91 of the Extradition Act 2003, also related to mental health.

Hearing Nirav Modi’s plea against extradition to India, the court had noted that India is a “friendly foreign power” and the UK must honour its extradition treaty obligations by not picking holes in the Indian government’s assurances that Nirav Modi will be provided with adequate medical care at Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai.

What did the UK High Court say in its judgment today?

Lord Justice Jeremy Stuart-Smith and Justice Robert Jay, who presided over the appeal hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice earlier this year, said in their verdict that District Judge Sam Goozee’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court order from last year in favour of extradition was “sound”.

The ruling read, “Pulling these various strands together and weighing them in the balance so as to reach an overall evaluative judgment on the question raised by Section 91, we are far from satisfied that Mr Modi’s mental condition and the risk of suicide are such that it would be either unjust or oppressive to extradite him.”

“It may be that the main benefit of the appeal has been to obtain the extensive further [Indian government] assurances that we have identified in the course of this judgment, which render the position clear to Mr Modi’s advantage and the District Judge’s decision supportable,” the judges ruled, as reported by PTI.

What is next for Nirav Modi?

According to PTI, Modi can approach the Supreme Court on a point of law of public importance, to be applied to the Supreme Court against the High Court’s decision within 14 days of a High Court verdict. “However, this involves a high threshold as appeals to the Supreme Court can only be made if the High Court has certified that the case involves a point of law of general public importance,” it said.

If all avenues in UK courts are exhausted, Modi can seek a so-called Rule 39 injunction from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). Modi’s legal team is yet to comment on any plans to appeal the High Court verdict.

What is the extradition treaty between India and UK?

