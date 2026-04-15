NHAI is verifying vehicle registration numbers linked with FASTags. Here is why

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has issued directions to all FASTag-issuing banks to immediately validate Vehicle Registration Numbers (VRNs) or license plate numbers linked to the FASTags they have issued.

The move follows multiple complaints that the registration numbers detected by FASTag scanners did not match the actual number displayed on vehicle license plates. The NHAI has directed banks to blacklist FASTags found linked to incorrect or invalid VRNs.

It also comes in the backdrop of a push for Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling system, an advanced facility that allows vehicles to pass through toll gates at high speeds, without stopping or slowing at toll plazas. Accurate VRN mapping with FASTag is critical for MLFF tolling.

What are the advantages of MLFF?

Under the existing electronic tolling system, vehicles have to stop at the fee plaza to pay the user fee. In case of a discrepancy, the toll gate employee verifies the details, after which the vehicles are allowed to pass through. An MLSS system can make this process smoother for commuters and commercial vehicles, especially on high-density roads or highways.

However, the MLFF or barrier-less tolling system does not have boom barriers. The toll is collected after high-performance Radio Frequency Identification readers and Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras read the FASTag and VRN. In the absence of human intervention in this process, a mismatch in the VRN linked to the FASTag could see commuters pass without paying the fee.

Under the MLFF framework, enforcement actions, including issuance of electronic notices to vehicles for non-payment of the user fee, will significantly depend on accurate and verified vehicle identification data.

“It has been observed that a considerable number of such mismatches are associated with FASTags issued prior to the integration of FASTag issuance with the VAHAN (National Vehicle Registry) database. During that period, validation mechanisms were relatively limited and relied more on manual processes, leading to potential inconsistencies in vehicle identification records,” said the NHAI.

What other measures have been announced on MLFF?

Story continues below this ad

Before the MLFF system is made fully operational, NHAI and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) are taking a series of steps to prevent misuse, especially concerning the user fee.

Last month, MoRTH issued new National Highway Fee rules, which say that in case of an unpaid user fee, commuters will have to pay double the applicable toll amount at the respective toll plaza. However, if it is paid within 72 hours, only the original user fee will apply.

Here, too, an e-notice will be issued with the vehicle details, the date and location of occurrence and the user fee payable. The rules also provide for a grievance redressal mechanism, where a vehicle owner/driver dissatisfied with the e-notice can challenge it within 72 hours. If the challenge is not disposed of within five days by the tolling agency, the claim for the unpaid user fee shall lapse.

When and where will MLFF be made operational in India?

The MoRTH has awarded the tender for 16 toll plazas to implement barrierless tolling. This is aimed at reducing congestion at fee plazas by eliminating the queuing, reducing travel time, and improving fuel efficiency and toll revenue collection.

Story continues below this ad

These toll plazas are Gharaunda on NH-44 in Haryana, Choryasi and Boariach on NH-48 in Gujarat; Daulatpura, Manoharpura and Shahjahanpur on NH-48 in Rajasthan; Mundaka on UER-II in Delhi; Nemili and Chenasamudram on NH-48 and Paranur on NH-45 in Tamil Nadu; Kasepalli, Amakathadu and Marur on NH-44 in Andhra Pradesh, Chalakwadi and Hiwargaon Pavsa on NH-50 in Maharashtra, and Badarpur Faridabad on NH-19 in Haryana. Further, bids have been invited for an additional 36 fee plazas to implement MLFF.

Officials said that the Choryasi fee plaza in Gujarat will be the first barrier-free toll plaza in India.

According to MoRTH, the average daily collection via FASTags on NH fee plazas is around Rs 186 crores, and the number of average daily electronic toll collection transactions is around 1.05 crore in Financial Year 2025-26 (till December 2025).