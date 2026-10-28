Cheaper toll plaza travel for local residents: How NHAI’s new annual pass works

Dheeraj Mishra is a Principal Correspondent with the Business Bureau of The Indian Express. He plays... Read More
- Tags:
- Express Explained
People living near toll plazas across the country have long complained about the cost of their everyday commute.
From November 1, however, those residing within 20 km of a national highway toll plaza will be eligible for a non-commercial vehicle pass that will allow unlimited travel through their local plaza for a year.
The pass, introduced by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), can be bought from the Rajmargyatra app and will cost less than the existing monthly digital pass.
How much will the annual pass cost? Can it be used for more than one toll plaza? Is it transferable and can the cost be revised? We explain.
The new system
The idea of a pass for local residents is not new. The NHAI had introduced a monthly digital local pass, which was first implemented for the Mundka-Bakkarwala toll plaza on Urban Extension Road-II in Delhi in July 2026.
The digital pass eliminated the need for manual documentation and physical verification, allowing the process to be completed online in a few minutes. Earlier, commuters had to visit the toll plaza and submit supporting documents to establish their eligibility.
Now, the annual local pass will remove the need for monthly renewals. According to National Highway user fee rules, a monthly pass for a non-commercial vehicle costs Rs 350.
What is the cost of a local annual pass?
According to an October 26 notification by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the annual fee for a concessional local pass will be Rs 1,500, if the fee plaza is situated outside the limits of a municipal or local town area.
It will cost Rs 3,000 annually if the fee plaza is situated within the limits of a municipal or local town area. So, an annual local pass for toll plazas situated around Delhi-NCR and other metro cities will cost Rs 3,000.
Thus, residents within a 20 km range of a toll plaza can choose between the existing monthly and annual concessional local pass — though it’s clear that the annual option is cheaper in the long run.
The notification also says that no such concessional local pass shall be issued for commuting on a national highway or expressway on which fee is levied based on the closed user fee collection system.
Apart from this, the pass will also not be issued where a service road or alternative road is available for use by commuters.
How many toll plazas does it cover?
The annual local pass will cover only the fee plaza for which it is to be issued. The local pass is not transferable and it cannot be used for other toll plazas. The list of eligible toll plazas will become available from November 1 on the Rajmargyatra app, from which residents can buy a pass.
For identification, the facility is integrated with DigiLocker and VAHAN, which will retrieve the commuter’s address to verify the 20-km radius condition, vehicle details and the linked FASTag.
Will the fee be revised?
Yes. According to the MoRTH notification, the rates may be annually revised by the Union government, with revisions, if any, taking effect on April 1. The amendment has been notified through the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) (Fifth Amendment) Rules, 2026, under the powers conferred by the National Highways Act, 1956.
Currently, there are over 13 crore FASTags issued across the country and the new initiative is aimed at easing the process for locals to get a pass.