Cheaper toll plaza travel for local residents: How NHAI’s new annual pass works

People living near toll plazas across the country have long complained about the cost of their everyday commute.

From November 1, however, those residing within 20 km of a national highway toll plaza will be eligible for a non-commercial vehicle pass that will allow unlimited travel through their local plaza for a year.

The pass, introduced by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), can be bought from the Rajmargyatra app and will cost less than the existing monthly digital pass.

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How much will the annual pass cost? Can it be used for more than one toll plaza? Is it transferable and can the cost be revised? We explain.