New variant T478K: mostly in Mexico, also found in Europe

New Covid-19 variant T478K: This variant has been increasingly spreading among people in North America, particularly in Mexico. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

An analysis of more than one million SARS-CoV-2 genome sequences has led to the identification of a new variant that, over the past weeks, has been spreading mostly in Mexico but has also been found in Europe.

Biotechnologists of the University of Bologna have published their paper in the Journal of Medical Virology, describing the new variant, whose scientific name is T478K. Like other strains, this presents a mutation in the spike protein.

“This variant has been increasingly spreading among people in North America, particularly in Mexico. To date, this variant covers more than 50% of the existing viruses in this area,” the University of Bologna quoted Professor Federico Giorgi, the study coordinator, as saying.

The variant spreads evenly across males and females and age ranges, the University of Bologna says on its website. This variant represents 52.8% of all sequenced coronaviruses in Mexico, whereas in the US it shows up only in 2.7% of the sequenced samples.

As concerns Europe, the variant has spread feebly in Germany, Sweden, and Switzerland. In Italy is virtually non-existent with only 4 reported cases.

Source: University of Bologna