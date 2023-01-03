New tech can filter microplastics with minimal energy, says study

Scientists from South Korea have developed a new water purification system that can quickly and efficiently filter out microplastics. Crucially, the polymer used is relatively inexpensive with excellent adsorption performance and good photothermal properties.

In an experiment, over 99.9 per cent of contaminants were taken out of the water in just 10 seconds.

Microplastics have inundated the world, finding their way into the human food chain . While some traditional carbon-based filters can filter out microplastics, they have limitations — the adsorption rate is slow and they are not energy-efficient.

The Korean team’s breakthrough system requires lower levels of energy, making it ideal for solar-based use. This is particularly useful for developing countries where power supply is inconsistent.