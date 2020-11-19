New research: US study finds year-on-year increase in non-Covid deaths

Drivers wait in long lines at a Covid-19 testing site in a parking lot at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. (Dean Musgrove/The Orange County Register via AP, File)

Between March and May this year, the United States recorded a significantly higher number of deaths than it saw during the same period in 2019, and not all these additional deaths were caused by Covid-19, according to a new study published in the journal Public Health.

Researchers from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign analysed records of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and found that when they removed Covid-19 deaths from the totals, the deaths rate in several demographics outpaced the corresponding rates in 2019.

Full CDC numbers for 2019 are not yet publicly available, so the researchers calculated 2019 death estimates using 2018 CDC data and 2019 population estimates from the Census Bureau. They found a significant increase in excess non-Covid deaths in 2020 for men between 15 and 59 years of age, and for women between 25 and 44.

The researchers said it was not clear why deaths increased to a greater degree than expected. They expressed concern that excess deaths will continue to occur during the pandemic, whether it’s because people are delaying care for other conditions or because some Covid-19 deaths are going undetected.

However, there was a decrease in deaths among girls aged 5 to 14. Within that demographic, the preponderance of deaths was those caused by accidents. The researchers said the only explanation they could come up with was that shutdowns appear to have had a protective effect on young girls.

Source: University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

