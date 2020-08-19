New research: T cell response in Covid-19 cases even where no antibodies found

A new study in the journal Cell has found that mild cases of Covid-19 can trigger a robust memory T cell response, even when virus-specific antibody responses are not detected. (File Photo)

A key component of our immune system is the T cells, which respond to a virus or a bacterium when it attacks. Once the pathogen has been dealth with, the immune system retains memore versions of these specific T cells, so that if the same pathogen attacks again, the response can be mounted once more.

A new study in the journal Cell has found that mild cases of Covid-19 can trigger a robust memory T cell response, even when virus-specific antibody responses are not detected.

The researchers assessed SARS-CoV-2-specific T cell and antibody responses in more than 200 individuals from Sweden.

After recovery from Covid-19, such T cell responses were detectable. The strongest T cell responses were present in individuals who recovered from severe Covid-19. Meanwhile, progressively lower T cell responses were observed in individuals who recovered from very mild Covid-19, and family members exposed to the virus.

