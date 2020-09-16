New research: Substance use disorders linked to Covid-19 vulnerability

This effect was strongest for opioid use disorder, followed by tobacco use disorder. (Source: Wikimedia Commons, Representational)

A study has found that people with substance use disorders are more susceptible to Covid-19 and its complications. The research was published on Monday in the journal Molecular Psychiatry. It suggests healthcare providers closely monitor patients with substance use disorders and develop plans to help shield them from infection and severe outcomes.

The researchers analysed the non-identifiable electronic health records of millions of patients in the US. They found that while individuals with a substance use disorder constituted 10.3 per cent of the total study population, they represented 15.6 per cent of the Covid-19 cases. Those with a recent diagnosis of substance use disorder on record, the analysis found, were more likely to develop Covid-19 than those without such a disorder.

This effect was strongest for opioid use disorder, followed by tobacco use disorder.

Individuals with a diagnosis of substance use disorder were also more likely to experience world Covid-19 outcomes (hospitalisation, death) than people without.

The lungs and cardiovascular system are often compromised in people with substance use disorder, which may partially explain their heightened susceptibility to Covid-19.

Source: National Institute on Drug Abuse, United States

