New research: Study identifies genes that help or inhibit coronavirus

A medical laboratory assistant prepares Covid-19 tests for analysis in a laboratory at Whiston Hospital in Merseyside, Liverpool, England, Tuesday Oct. 20, 2020. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

A massive screening study of cells has identified dozens of genes that enable SARS-CoV-2 and MERS-CoV to replicate in cells, and also genes that seem to inhibit the virus. The study by researchers at Yale University and Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard is published in Cell.

The researchers screened millions of cells exposed to the two viruses and sought to understand the genetics behind some cells being more susceptible to infection.

The pro-viral and antiviral role of the genes as identified, the researchers said, will help guide scientists in development of new therapies.

The screen was performed on a line of green monkey cells. The researchers simultaneously tracked interactions of virus and cells. The screens reconfirmed that the ACE2 receptor protein promotes infection by SARS-CoV-2.

The screens also identified two new pro-viral protein complexes. And a third seems to assist in preventing infection.

Source: Yale University

