New research: 3D printed nasal swabs effective in Covid testing

Amid a potential shortage of nasal swabs to collect samples for coronavirus testing: researchers have come up with an alternative: 3D-printed nasal swabs. A clinical trial has provided evidence that 3D-printed alternative nasal swabs work as well, and safely, as the standard commercial nasal swabs. The results are published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases.

Researchers designed, tested and produced a 3D printed nasal swab prototype. The large-scale clinical trial began in late March at three sites: Tampa General Health (Florida), Northwell Health (NY), and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital (Philadelphia). Other sites joined later.

The only adverse reaction was a few instances of slight nasal bleeding. The cost of materials per 3D-printed nasal swab ranges from 26 to 46 cents; commercial swabs cost about $1 each, the authors said.

Source: University of Southern Florida

