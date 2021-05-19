Explained: What are the govt’s new guidelines on Covid vaccine deferment?

The new health ministry guidelines recommend that individuals having lab tests proven SARS-2 COVID-19 illness should defer COVID-19 vaccination by three months after recovery. (AP photo)

The Union Health Ministry has come out with new guidelines on vaccination, stating four specific categories of individuals should defer Covid-19 vaccinations.

Which is the first category, who has to defer Covid-19 vaccination?

The new health ministry guidelines recommend that individuals having lab tests proven SARS-2 COVID-19 illness should defer COVID-19 vaccination by three months after recovery.

I have received my first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine but have tested positive after vaccination. Do I have to defer my second dose?

Yes. The new health ministry recommendation communicated to states say that individuals who have received at least the first dose and got COVID-19 infection before completion of the dosing schedule – the second dose should be deferred by three months after clinical recovery from COVID-19 illness.

Does a non-Covid-19 patient hospitalised for another separate treatment also defer vaccination?

Yes. The new guidelines recommended to the states say that persons with any other serious general illness requiring hospitalization or ICU care should also wait for 4-8 weeks before getting the COVID-19 vaccine. It is to be noted those who have severe comorbities, including cancer, should not defer vaccination; however, only those who have been hospitalised or have undergone treatment for the comorbidities in critical care should defer vaccination.

Which is the fourth category of individuals who have to defer vaccination?

The new recommendations state that in COVID-19 patients who have been given anti-SARS-2 monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma – COVID-19 vaccination to be deferred by three months from the date of discharge from the hospital.