Explained: How Delhi students up to Class V will continue studying at home

For children up to Class V in Delhi’s government schools, the new academic session beginning next month is going to start remotely through the same system of worksheets which was carried through all of the 2020-2021 year.

Schools in Delhi have opened for students of Classes IX to XII, and while preparations for board examinations are in full swing, the Directorate of Education (DoE) is carrying out offline final examinations for Class IX and XI students in Delhi government students, as are most private schools.

However, the youngest group of students—from KG to Class V—will not be returning to school even with the start of the new academic session. All students up to Class VIII have been automatically passed to the next grade.

The DoE issued a circular on Tuesday which stated: “In the new Academic Session 2021-22, the Directorate of Education has decided to resume the same alternate learning approach i.e. online/offline worksheets w.e.f. 01/04/2021 for the students of classes K.G. to V.”

What is the content of these worksheets?

Up to April 17, students will be receiving generic worksheets from their various subjects to “consolidate the learning level and enhance the preparedness for the new class”. Following that, students from Classes III to V will be receiving seven syllabus-based worksheets every week—two each for Math, Hindi and English, and one for EVS—and the younger children will receive sex generic worksheets every week—two each for Hindi, English and Math.

The dominant channel of communication in the last year has been through class WhatsApp groups. The teachers share one or two of these worksheets on these groups in a day. Students are supposed to write down the answers to the worksheets, take photos of the same on their phones, and WhatsApp them to their teachers. The worksheets are often accompanied by YouTube videos of teachers breaking down the work for them and explaining the solutions, and voice notes and messages by the teacher with instructions or explanations.

What of students for whom these digital exchanges are inaccessible?

If there are students who do not have access to smartphones, their parents are required to go to the school on a designated day of the week, every week, where they receive printed copies of all the worksheets. The children are to complete these during the week, and submit them the next week on a designated day and collect the next set of sheets. Many times, the children themselves go to their schools to collect the worksheets, since they have working parents.

The students also have access to their subject textbooks. The principals of all schools have been asked to ensure that the children receive their subject textbooks for the new academic year by April 17.

What was the engagement like in the last academic year?

In its outcome budget status report released last week, the Delhi government declared that “about 98 per cent of the children have received worksheets on WhatsApp or in print form and 83 per cent have given them back to their teachers by completing the activities given therein”.