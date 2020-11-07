India coronavirus numbers explained, Nov 7: Delhi is now single largest contributor of cases

Women walk past graffiti amid the spread of Covid-19 in New Delhi on Friday, November 6, 2020. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra)

With 7,178 new cases of coronavirus infections on Friday, Delhi not only recorded a new high in its daily numbers, but also emerged as the single largest contributor of cases, for the first time in more than four months.

The last time Delhi had contributed the maximum number of cases in the country was on June 23, when it had recorded 3,947 new infections. That was the peak of Delhi’s first wave. At that time, Delhi’s total caseload was around 70,000, the second highest in the country after Maharashtra which had been reporting about 4,000 new cases every day. In the second and third week of June, Delhi’s daily new detections used to be second only to Maharashtra.

Cases in Delhi had begun to steadily come down after the June 23 peak, and for over a month, Delhi had progressively reported lesser and lesser number of infections. The daily detection of cases had fallen below 1,000, active cases had come down to about 10,000, and it was widely believed that the spread of the disease had been controlled in the national capital. Since then, Delhi has seen two more peaks, each higher than the previous one. For the last four days, Delhi has been reporting more than 6,700 cases every day. No other city has reported more than 6,000 cases in a single day.

Delhi now has almost 40,000 active cases, the third highest in the country after Maharashtra and Kerala.

The number of new infections across the country crossed the 50,000 mark yet again on Friday, the second time in three days, after having remained below that figure for ten days at a stretch. But the recoveries remained higher, almost 54,000, leading to a further decline in the active cases, which have come down to just about 5.16 lakh now. Almost 20 per cent of the active cases are in Maharashtra, just over one lakh, while Kerala has about 15 per cent.

Meanwhile, the United States became the first country to record more than one lakh cases in a single day. According to the coronavirus database of the World Health Organisation, the United States reported 1.06 lakh cases on Friday, taking its total number of confirmed cases to over 93.87 lakh. It was India that was widely expected to cross the one lakh mark, when it had started reporting more than 90,000 cases every day in the second week of September. India peaked at just under 98,000 cases at that time, and there has been a steady decline after that. Now, even France reports more cases than India on some days.

The surge in the United States has meant that India’s emergence as the country with the maximum caseload of coronavirus infections has been put on hold for the time being. At one point in October, it seemed just a matter of days when India would overtake the United States. But current trends has resulted in the gap widening further.

Top ten states with maximum caseload:

STATE TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TOTAL RECOVERIES DEATHS Maharashtra 1,710,314 6,870 1,562,342 45,873 Karnataka 841,889 2,960 797,204 11,366 Andhra Pradesh 838,363 2,410 809,770 6,768 Tamil Nadu 739,147 2,370 708,846 11,299 Uttar Pradesh 493,527 2,173 463,240 7,155 Kerala 473,468 7,002 388,504 1,674 Delhi 423,831 7,178 377,276 6,833 West Bengal 397,466 3,942 354,732 7,177 Odisha* 298,768 1,494 285,174 1,446 Telangana* 247,284 1,602 226,646 1,366

