New China-Pakistan boundary joint commission: What it is, why India has objected

MEA’s Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the commission lacked a legal basis. India has long criticised the notion of a China-Pakistan boundary.

Written by: Rishika Singh
6 min readNew DelhiSep 17, 2026 06:51 PM IST
A meeting between Pakistani and Chinese officials in relation to the boundary joint commission. (ForeignOfficePk)A meeting between Pakistani and Chinese officials in relation to the boundary joint commission. (ForeignOfficePk)
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Rishika Singh
Rishika Singh
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Rishika Singh is a deputy copyeditor at the Explained Desk of The Indian Express. She enjoys writing on issues related to international relations, and in particular, likes to track and analyse news from China. Additionally, she writes on developments related to politics and culture. She can be reached out at rishika.singh@expressindia.com.   ... Read More

 

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