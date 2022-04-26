scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Netflix’s biggest loss in 10 years: a warning sign?

Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter. Is this a warning sign? Does the company have an unstable future? How will it revive? What's the situation in India? Take a look:

Updated: April 26, 2022 2:56:26 pm
Smartphone with Netflix logo is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration. (Reuters: Dado Ruvic)

Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter as it fell way short of its earlier forecast of adding 2.5 million subscribers. The company said several factors were behind this, including inflation, the war in Ukraine and fierce competition. This has happened for the first time in more than a decade, the company said, and predicted further losses going ahead.

So, is this a warning sign? Does the company have an unstable future? How will it revive? What’s the situation in India? Take a look:

Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022.

