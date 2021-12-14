Explained: Why has Netflix cut plan rates and how does it stack up against competition

American video streaming platform Netflix has cut its subscription prices in India with the lowest plan now available for Rs 149 against Rs 199 earlier.

With the reduction in subscription prices — that are still priced higher than most of its competitors in India — the company will look to boost its subscriber numbers.

What are the new subscription rates for Netflix?

The subscription price for the mobile-only plan has been reduced from Rs 199 to Rs 149. On the mobile-only plan, users will be able to watch Netflix content only on their mobiles and tablets with a low 480p video resolution. The price for the basic plan has been reduced from Rs 499 to Rs 199. On this plan, too, the video will be available on the 480p resolution but users will be able to watch content on their computers and TV, too, in addition to mobile devices.

Mobile Only Basic Standard Premium Monthly price (Old price 149 (199) 199 (499) 499 (649) 649 (799) Resolution 480p 480p 1080p 4K+HDR Devices Phone, Tablet Phone, Tablet, Computer, TV Phone, Tablet, Computer, TV Phone, Tablet, Computer, TV Number of devices that can run parallelly 1 1 2 4

The standard plan, which cost Rs 649 a month earlier, will now cost Rs 499. In this plan, users will get 1080p video resolution and will be able to watch on all devices. Unlike the mobile-only and basic plans — where only one device will be able to watch Netflix at the same time — standard plan subscribers will be able to watch on two different devices at the same time.

The top-end premium plan, which will cost Rs 649 instead of Rs 799 a month, will allow users to watch content on 4K+HDR resolution. In this plan, four different devices will be able to watch at the same time.

How do these subscription rates stack up against other video streaming platforms?

Netflix’s reduction in subscription prices has come close on the heels of Amazon Prime increasing the rate of its subscription plans in India. On the annual package, Amazon Prime will cost Rs 500 more at Rs 1,499. On the monthly pack, Amazon Prime will cost Rs 179 instead of Rs 129, while the quarterly pack will cost Rs 459 against Rs 329 earlier. However, Amazon’s Prime subscription also includes shopping benefits and subscription to its Music streaming platform in addition to the video streaming service.

Disney+Hotstar also introduced new subscription plans September 1 onwards with the cheapest Rs 499 plan a year allowing consumption only on mobile devices at a limited quality. The two other plans Rs 899 and Rs 1,499 a year allow users higher quality of video with more devices.

