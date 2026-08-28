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How the Nepal floods echo past disasters — and sound a warning for the future

The devastating flash floods in Nepal are just the latest reminder of the vulnerability of the Himalayan region to similar natural disasters — from Kedarnath in 2013 to Dharali last year

Damaged houses stand precariously near the swollen, debris-choked banks of the Trishuli River after flash floods in Nepal's Nuwakot district on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)Damaged houses stand precariously near the swollen, debris-choked banks of the Trishuli River after flash floods in Nepal's Nuwakot district on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
Written by: Amitabh Sinha
9 min readNew DelhiAug 28, 2026 07:10 AM IST First published on: Aug 28, 2026 at 06:30 AM IST

The devastating flooding in Nepal’s Bhotekoshi-Trishuli river, which has already claimed more than 350 lives, is yet another reminder of the vulnerability of the Himalayan region to major disasters.

Though they were all triggered by a unique set of circumstances, the Nepal tragedy is not very different from similar disasters seen in India over the last 15 years — Kedarnath in 2013, Chamoli in 2021, Sikkim’s South Lhonak lake in 2023, and Uttarakhand’s Dharali last year.

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