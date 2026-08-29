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Nepal disaster: What is a glacier collapse and how does it happen?

The flash floods that swept through Nepal have been attributed to a glacial collapse in the Himalayas. But how does a glacier collapse?

Nepal glacier collapse, Nepal disaster, Nepal flood disaster, india aid to Nepal. Nepal flash floods, Nepal flood death toll, Nepal floods 359 dead, 288 Indians missing in Nepal, Nepal Tibet flash flood, Rasuwa flood, Trishuli River flood, Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims missing, Nepal rescue operations, India relief for Nepal, barrier lake Tibet, Indians stranded in Tibet, Nepal flood latest updatesBBC Verify has authenticated two drone videos that appear to capture the moment a glacier collapsed in the Himalayas, providing new visual evidence about what may have triggered the deadly floods that swept through Nepal and Tibet this week.
Written by: Arav Shah
3 min readNew DelhiAug 29, 2026 06:19 AM IST First published on: Aug 29, 2026 at 06:19 AM IST

The flash floods that swept through parts of Nepal and Tibet this week have been attributed to a glacial collapse in the Himalayas. It sent ice and rock debris hurtling into the Lhende Khola and Bhote Koshi river system, eventually reaching inhabited valleys.

Generally, a glacial collapse refers to the sudden detachment of a large mass of ice, rock and water from a glacier on a steep mountain slope. Geological factors like earthquakes, temperature changes, or other physical changes unfolding within a glacier can influence such events.

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