How that one house in Nepal survived the devastating floods

The blue house partially damaged in flash floods stands on the banks of the Trishuli river in Nepal's Nuwakot district, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. AP

On August 26, a flash flood swept through Nepal’s Bagmati province after a massive chunk of the Langtang Lirung glacier sheared off into the Trishuli river valley. The impact launched a wall of water, boulders and sediment down the Trishuli River corridor that swallowed bridges, highways and settlements. More than a thousand people are dead and thousands more are missing.

In Nepal’s Nuwakot district, however, a single turquoise-coloured house was photographed standing upright in the middle of a wasteland of thick mud. The residents of the house had sought shelter on the upper balconies — which extended to the fourth storey.

No formal engineering audit has been conducted, but the visual evidence does lend some insight into the structural resilience of a house constructed more than 40 years ago.