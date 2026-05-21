Expert Explains | Why Computer-Based Testing may not solve NEET’s paper leak problem

Since its inception in 2013, NEET has faced controversies, ranging from localised suspicions of selection to large-scale leak allegations. This has clouded trust around the examination, even leading to full re-examinations in 2015 (when it was AIPMT) and reported re-examination measures in 2026 following allegations of malpractice.

By contrast, the IIT-JEE system, which had faced serious challenges nearly two decades ago, gradually evolved into a far more stable system over almost a decade. Its most recent examination on May 17 was conducted without any major reported controversy.

There have been reported instances of otherwise average-performing Plus-Two students securing unusually high NEET scores. Similar patterns also emerged of exceptionally large numbers of top scorers from certain centres located in major coaching hubs.

As NEET is among India’s highest-stakes examinations, such anomalies drew national attention. However, comparable irregularities in other examinations like JEE and CUET may not always attract the same level of sustained national scrutiny.

How does NEET question paper setting work?

Multiple teams of subject experts prepare questions, which are later reviewed and moderated for correctness, difficulty balance, and syllabus coverage. Given the scale of this examination, multiple paper sets (four sets in NEET 2026) are prepared and translated into English, Hindi, and 11 additional languages, with translations verified through back-conversion into English.

Strict confidentiality protocols require separation between teams, declaration of conflicts of interest, periodic rotation of experts, and minimal access to complete papers, with most individuals handling only parts of the paper.

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In the traditional Pen-and-Paper (PnP) format, finalised papers are sent to printing presses under strict SOPs. In Computer-Based Testing (CBT), instead of fixed sets of 180 questions, large digital question banks are created, with questions tagged by difficulty and domain coverage, from which final questions may be selected algorithmically during the examination. Thus, both PnP and CBT rely on the same ecosystem of question setters, reviewers, and translators.

How are PnP and CBT vulnerable?

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The biggest vulnerability in both PnP and CBT arises from the large number of individuals involved in question preparation, review, and translation, who enjoy access to complete question papers or question banks. The first requirement, therefore, is that question papers should pass through the fewest possible hands.

The Indian Express reported Wednesday that the NTA referred the names of all Chemistry paper setters and translators to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further examination, following a ‘100% match’ between the Chemistry “Guess Paper” and the actual exam. An anonymous source claimed that of the 26-27 people under scrutiny, as many as 24 of these were translators.

Every additional translation layer expands the possibility of leaks, errors, compromises, and conflicts of interest. Several experts had opposed multilingual NEET papers, arguing that most Plus-Two science students already possess sufficient working knowledge of English. With advances in machine translation, manual translation could potentially be replaced through secure, machine-assisted systems.

Transmission vulnerabilities also exist in both systems. In PnP, these are physical, with question papers passing through printing presses, strong rooms, storage hubs, and distribution centres, secured through encrypted transmission, GPS tracking, layered strong-room protocols, and technology-assisted surveillance. While CBT removes printed papers and physical transport, questions may be digitally transmitted through encrypted channels shortly before examinations begin.

Did the NEET leaks originate at the source?

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The NEET 2026 “Guess Paper” contained complete solutions, answer keys, and additional questions, suggesting that it may not have been a leaked printed paper. Still, the material appeared to resemble content from question banks allegedly used during paper-setting, or vice versa.

Similarly, several past NEET controversies also appear to indicate insider compromises rather than isolated transportation leaks. Over the years, investigating agencies have largely arrested only small operators, while even major cases such as the NEET 2024 controversy remain under investigation or subject to ongoing legal scrutiny.

Can CBT prevent leaks?

CBT may eliminate printed-paper leaks, but it cannot prevent compromises if vulnerabilities lie in question banks, paper-setting processes, and insider networks rather than transportation chains. The controversies repeatedly fuelled concerns that breaches originated from within the system itself, including individuals handling multiple sensitive roles while maintaining close coaching linkages.

CBT adds risks related to software vendors, server access, cybersecurity, and examination centres. If insider compromises, coaching linkages, and institutional weaknesses persist, no technology or surveillance system can fully prevent leaks.

Why is NEET vulnerable while IIT-JEE stabilised?

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NTA primarily operates through deputised bureaucratic structures, with extensive outsourcing of critical operations. Many sensitive activities — including paper setting, translation, CBT operations, and examination management — reportedly involve long-term outsourced networks with limited institutional accountability.

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In contrast, IIT-JEE keeps most critical operations in-house. Translation is limited mainly to Hindi to reduce human exposure, and examination centres are supervised directly by IIT faculty and staff. While IITs also use private CBT vendors, the technology and operational control largely remain under academic oversight, contributing to a far more stable examination ecosystem.

What is the way forward?

NEET cannot be stabilised through panic-driven decisions, outsourcing, or technology alone. The real need is to minimise human exposure to complete papers, reduce manual translation through secure machine-assisted systems, enforce strict conflict-of-interest rules, ensure regular rotation of experts, and bring critical operations such as paper setting, translation, moderation, and examination supervision under far greater academic ownership, accountability, and transparency. Insider compromises, coaching linkages, and institutional protection must be treated as the primary risks rather than merely printing or transportation failures.

The IIT-JEE system itself took nearly a decade to stabilise through continuous refinement, academic control, and operational discipline. NEET too requires deep structural reforms, not merely a shift from paper to computers.

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Rajeev Kumar is a former Computer Science Professor at IIT Kharagpur, IIT Kanpur, BITS Pilani, and JNU, and a former scientist at DRDO and DST. He served as Chief Examiner/Paper Setter for prestigious IIT national examinations and contributed to IIT-JEE admission reforms.