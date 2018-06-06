Explained Snippets | NEET: 6.35 lakh clear unreserved cutoff, 58% of them OBC, SC, ST

NEET candidates celebrate in Bikaner after the results were declared Monday. PTI NEET candidates celebrate in Bikaner after the results were declared Monday. PTI

Of the 3.28 lakh OBC candidates who cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for medical and allied courses Monday, 2.73 lakh scored over the cutoff (50th percentile) that makes them eligible for admission under the general category. This is more than the total applicants who qualified under the unreserved category — which is 2.68 lakh.

The cutoff is the 50th percentile for the unreserved category and the 40th percentile for the OBC, SC and ST categories. Overall, the number of candidates who have crossed the 50th percentile is 6.35 lakh; these include 3.67 lakh students (57%) who also belong to various reserved categories.

Of the 5,56,621 OBC candidates who appeared for the test, 3,27,575 qualified. Of those who qualified, 54,653 (17% of the 3,27,575) scored between 118 and 96 marks, which puts them in the 40th percentile range. The remaining 2.72 lakh (83%) scored between 691 and 119 marks — the 50th percentile.



