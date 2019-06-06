NEET 2019: 14 lakh candidates in 154 cities tested in 11 languages; nearly 8 lakh candidates qualified

Delhi has the best strike rate of candidates qualifying in the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019, the results of which were declared Wednesday. Of the 30,215 candidates who appeared for the test, 22,638 qualified, a strike rate of 74.92%.

Delhi was followed closely by Haryana (73.41%) and Chandigarh (73.24%), the results showed. However, just a little more than 1,500 candidates took the test in Chandigarh, a small fraction of the numbers in most states. States/UTs that had the best strike rates in this year’s test were almost exactly the same as in last year’s test.

NEET is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in medical and dental colleges approved by the Medical Council of India and the Dental Council of India. The test was given throughout the country in May; of the 15.19 lakh candidates who registered, 14.10 lakh appeared, and 7.97 lakh were declared qualified. The number of registrations for the exam in 2019 was 14.52% higher than last year, NTA said in a press release.