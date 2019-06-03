Explained: Nearly 40% of world’s women live in countries failing on gender equality, SDG index finds

India ranks 95th on the global gender equality index that measured 129 countries with a grading system on every issue affecting women. Released today at the 2019 Women Deliver conference in Canada, the Sustainable development goals (SDG) gender index shows that the world is far from achieving gender equality with 1.4 billion girls and women living in countries that get a ‘very poor’ grade.

The index covering 14 of the 17 SDG, measures countries on 51 issues ranging from health, gender-based violence and others. The index was developed by EM2030 – a joint effort of regional and global organizations from civil society and development and private sectors as a tool to help advocates to identify issues where countries are falling behind or performing well and to influence policymakers to drive change for girls and women.

The index was launched at 2019 Women Deliver – June 3 -7 is the largest conference for Gender Equality and health rights for women and girls. Nearly 8000 health and gender justice advocates, media, researchers, policymakers, bureaucrats are attending the meet. According to the report the global average score of the 129 countries—which represents 95% of the world’s girls and women—is 65.7 out of 100 (“poor” in the index scoring system).

No one country is the world’s best performer—or even among the world’s top ten performers—across all goals or all issues, according to the index. Denmark tops the index, followed closely by Finland, Sweden, Norway, and the Netherlands. The countries with the lowest scores in the index – Niger, Yemen, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, and Chad – have all faced conflict and fragility in recent years.

Altogether, 2.8 billion girls and women live in countries that get either a “very poor” (59 and below) or “poor” score (60 – 69) on gender equality. Just 8% of the world’s population of girls and women live in countries that received a “good” gender equality score (80 – 89) and no country achieved an “excellent” overall score of 90 or above.

This report comes close on the heels of the gender gap index of the World Economic Forum where India was ranked 108th. Gender gap was measured across four key pillars – economic opportunity, political empowerment, educational attainment, health and survival.

Key findings from India

India ranks toward the bottom of the Asia and the Pacific region, ranking 17th out of the 23 Asia and the Pacific countries covered by the index.

India’s strongest goals: India’s highest goal scores are on SDG 3: Health (79.9), SDG 2: Hunger & Nutrition (76.2), and SDG 7: Energy (71.8).

India’s weakest goals: India’s lowest goal scores are on SDG 17: Partnerships (18.3, in the bottom 10 countries worldwide on the goal), SDG 9: Industry, Infrastructure & Innovation (38.1), and SDG 13: Climate (43.4).