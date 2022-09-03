scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Naval muscle and seal of Chhatrapati Shivaji, inspiring Indian Navy

The new Ensign has the national flag on the upper canton (top left corner), and a blue octagon encompassing the National Emblem sitting atop an anchor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils the new Naval Ensign, seen in the background, during the commissioning ceremony of INS Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi on Friday. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday unveiled the Indian Navy’s new Ensign (Flag) at the commissioning of INS Vikrant in Kochi. The new Naval Ensign bears the seal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, whose navy gave his enemies sleepless nights, and which the Indian Navy will now fly proudly in the sky and on the seas, the Prime Minister said.

The new Naval Ensign

The new Ensign has the national flag on the upper canton (top left corner), and a blue octagon encompassing the National Emblem sitting atop an anchor. The anchor, depicting steadfastness, has been superimposed on a shield inscribed with the Navy’s motto, Sam No Varunah, in Devanagari.

Also in Explained |PM Narendra Modi unveils new naval ensign, here’s why it is significant

The octagonal shape represents the eight directions, symbolizing the Navy’s multi-directional reach and operational capability. The octagon, with a golden double border, has been inspired by the Raja Mudra — seal — of the Maratha emperor Shivaji, which was adopted when he was only 16 years old.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘IMF bailout’ or ‘Propert...Premium
UPSC Key-September 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘IMF bailout’ or ‘Propert...
The complex legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev: The global leader Russia needed ...Premium
The complex legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev: The global leader Russia needed ...
‘This is a warning’: As Himalayan glaciers melt, Indian scien...Premium
‘This is a warning’: As Himalayan glaciers melt, Indian scien...
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...Premium
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...

The new Naval Ensign has replaced the one that carried the Saint George’s Cross with the Tricolour in the canton. That Ensign was essentially a successor to the pre-Independence ensign of the Indian Navy which had the red George’s Cross on a white background with the Union Jack of the United Kingdom on the top left corner.

Also in Explained |The complete story of INS Vikrant, and why India already wants to build another aircraft carrier

Marathas and Indian Navy

The Indian Navy has always acknowledged the sea-faring prowess of the Maratha empire under Shivaji and later. It has named a training establishment in Lonavla as INS Shivaji, and a shore-based logistics and administrative hub of the Western Naval Command, Mumbai, as INS Angre — after Kanhoji Angre (1669-1729), the celebrated Maratha naval commander.

Best of Explained
Click here for more

The use of the octagonal design of the seal of Shivaji on the new Naval Ensign is a formal stamp on the umbilical ties of the Indian Navy with the navy of the Maratha empire. Says an Indian Navy document: “The navy under Shivaji was so strong that the Marathas could hold their own against the British, Portuguese and Dutch. Shivaji realised the importance of having a secure coastline and protecting the western Konkan coastline from the attacks of Siddis’ fleet”.

The navy of Shivaji

Advertisement

Shivaji’s empire reached the west coast after 1656-57, when his dominions touched Kalyan. In the same year, he decided to establish a navy in order to protect his territory from the Siddis, and to secure ports and merchant ships in order to ensure smooth maritime trading that brought in revenue and customs duty. His vision for establishing a naval wing of his military was based in his belief in “Jalameva yasya, balameva tasya”, which translates as “He who rules over the seas is all powerful”.

Also Read |INS Vikrant sets sail: Why it is key to India’s maritime strategy

Between 1661 and 1663, the naval wing of the Maratha empire came into existence, and at its peak included 400-odd ships of various kinds and sizes. These included both battleships and other vessels of varying shapes and purposes, such as gurab, tarande, galbat, shibad, and pal.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Advertisement

According to B K Apte’s pioneering A History of the Maratha Navy and Merchantships, Shivaji’s navy tasted its first success when he used 85 ships to attack Basuru near Kundapura in today’s Karnataka, and returned with a huge booty. Shivaji also ordered the construction of the naval fort, the Vijaydurg, the twin to Sindhudurg fort, in 1653. Between 1653 and 1680, Shivaji built more naval forts such as Sindhudurg and Kolaba. Many of the forts remained unconquered and were used by the Marathas for strategic purposes, to keep a watch on enemies approaching via the seas. North Konkan’s Kalyan and Bhivandi, which were part of the Bijapur territory, came under Shivaji’s control by 1657.

The Maratha navy continued to be a formidable force even after Shivaji, led by admirals such as Angre. The Maratha empire fought the Mughals, the Dutch, and the English at sea, and held its own against all of them.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-09-2022 at 04:13:45 am
Next Story

Mary Roy’s legacy will be her fight to ensure equal inheritance rights for Syrian Christian women, furthering gender justice

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

G7 finance chiefs agree on Russian oil price cap but level not yet set

G7 finance chiefs agree on Russian oil price cap but level not yet set

Opinion | The inner life of Virat Kohli

Opinion | The inner life of Virat Kohli

The complex legacy of Gorbachev: The leader Russia needed but did not want

The complex legacy of Gorbachev: The leader Russia needed but did not want

Premium
‘Operation Lotus’: AAP MLAs seek meeting with President

‘Operation Lotus’: AAP MLAs seek meeting with President

Remembering Munich 1972: Horrific personal accounts of Olympics’ gravest hour

Remembering Munich 1972: Horrific personal accounts of Olympics’ gravest hour

What investors should keep in mind in see-saw market swings

What investors should keep in mind in see-saw market swings

Premium
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 is twice as dramatic
First Impression

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 is twice as dramatic

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

Premium
The origin of Naagin dance & how it became a symbol of Sri Lanka-Bangladesh rivalry

The origin of Naagin dance & how it became a symbol of Sri Lanka-Bangladesh rivalry

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Explained
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Sep 02: Latest News
Advertisement