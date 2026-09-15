MDR charges announced: Who will pay how much for UPI transactions

The announcement comes a day after the government exempted all UPI payments up to Rs 2,000 and RuPay debit card transactions from any bank charge. (Unsplash)

The government on Tuesday announced the merchant discount rate (MDR) regime for UPI transactions, exempting person-to-person payments from the levy irrespective of the transaction amount. This means MDR will essentially be levied on payments to merchants, and that too, on transaction amounts of over Rs 2,000 at the rate of 0.4%, with a few exceptions like payments for essential services and capital market transactions.

The announcement comes a day after the government exempted all UPI payments up to Rs 2,000 and RuPay debit card transactions from any bank charge.

When do the updated MDR provisions take effect?

The finalised MDR framework and threshold structure will be effective from October 15. According to the NPCI, this provides acquiring banks, payment aggregators, fintech applications, and corporate accounting platforms “adequate lead time to update their software engines and billing systems”.