NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson passes away: Why her story matters

Katherine Johnson described herself as ‘assertive’ and ‘aggressive’, as someone who wanted to know the ‘whys, ‘hows’ and the ‘why nots’. (Photo: AP) Katherine Johnson described herself as ‘assertive’ and ‘aggressive’, as someone who wanted to know the ‘whys, ‘hows’ and the ‘why nots’. (Photo: AP)

Katherine Johnson, the NASA mathematician whose work was fundamental in enabling Apollo 11 to land on the moon in 1969, died aged 101 on February 24. Before Apollo 11, Johnson calculated the trajectory of Alan Shepherd’s 1961 trip to space.

Johnson joined the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics’ (NACA, which would become NASA in 1958) in 1953, when it was just beginning its work on space. At NACA, Johnson joined its all-black West Area Computing section, which was headed by fellow African-American woman Dorothy Vaughan.

The 2016 Oscar-nominated film Hidden Figures tells the stories of Johnson, Vaughan and Mary Jackson, who in 1958 became NASA’s first female African-American engineer.

Johnson: Her life and work

A research mathematician with NASA, Johnson discovered her fascination for numbers early in life.

Among the reasons she cited for gravitating towards mathematics was that it involved, “a right and a wrong” answer and because she “adored” her maths teacher in school, Angie Turner King, who taught her geometry.

She skipped through grades to graduate from high school at the age of 14 and from college at the age of 18, until her mathematical skills were noticed by a young professor, WW Schiefflin Claytor, who prepared her for the path of becoming a research mathematician.

In her autobiography titled “Reaching for the Moon”, Johnson talked of her love for numbers thus: “Math had always come easily to me. I loved numbers and numbers loved me. They followed me everywhere. No matter what I did, I was always finding something to count: the floorboards, the cracks in the sidewalk, the trees as I walked by, the train cars stacked with timber and those piled with coal that lumbered along the edge of our town each day.”

She has referred to herself as a “computer”, “when the computer wore a skirt”.

Then US President Then US President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson at the White House in 2015. (Photo: AP)

At NACA, Johnson started working on problems assigned by engineers from the Guidance and Control Branch. Within two weeks of her joining, Vaughan assigned her to a project in one of the branches of the Flight Research Division, where her position became permanent. For the next four years, Johnson worked on analysing data from flight tests.

After some time, her training in geometry began to be noticed and soon, she became the only woman at the time to be pulled from the computing pool to work on other programs.

In 1961, once President John F. Kennedy announced before a special joint session of Congress the goal of sending an American to space before the decade ended, Johnson became a part of that team and began work on calculating the trajectory of America’s first space trip, when Alan Shepard became the first American to travel into space.

Following this, as NASA prepared for the orbital mission of John Glenn in 1962, Johnson was called in to do the work that she became most known for. This involved manually checking the early IBM computers’ calculations for Glenn’s orbits of the Earth.

As per Johnson’s own estimation, one of her most significant contributions to space exploration is working on the calculations that helped sync Project Apollo’s Lunar Module with the lunar-orbiting Command and Service Module. She retired in 1986, 33 years after she joined NACA.

The barriers she faced

Johnson, one of four children, was born in 1918 in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia — a place that did not have a high school for black children. But her family was determined to provide quality education to their children, and in pursuit of this, her mother moved with her children to a rented home in Institute, Kanawha County, every autumn so that the children could attend school there.

When Johnson joined NACA, it had a growing pool of black women who were referred to as “computers” and were tasked with the job of performing mathematical calculations. Even so, until 1958, black workers at NACA were segregated, which meant that they had to eat separately and use washrooms that were different from the ones their white colleagues used. This changed when NACA became NASA.

Janelle Monae (left) Taraji P Henson, (second right) and Octavia Spencer (right) introduce Katherine Johnson, the inspiration for the movie ‘Hidden Figures’, as they present the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, in 2017. (Photo: AP) Janelle Monae (left) Taraji P Henson, (second right) and Octavia Spencer (right) introduce Katherine Johnson, the inspiration for the movie ‘Hidden Figures’, as they present the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, in 2017. (Photo: AP)

Johnson — who described herself as “assertive” and “aggressive”, as someone who wanted to know the “whys”, “hows” and the “why nots” — began to stand out at the workplace because she asked a lot of questions.

At NASA, she was told women didn’t attend briefings and meetings, to which she asked if there was a law against it. There wasn’t, and soon Johnson started attending them. “Then, of course, I’d ask why I couldn’t go myself, and eventually they just got tired of answering all my questions and just let me in to the briefings,” she said.

Johnson also went on to become the first woman from her division to have her name mentioned on a report. In her own words: “We needed to be assertive as women in those days — assertive and aggressive — and the degree to which we had to be that way depended on where you were. I had to be. In the early days of NASA women were not allowed to put their names on the reports — no woman in my division had had her name on a report.”

