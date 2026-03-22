How Narendra Modi stadium became an economic hub for the city of Ahmedabad

On the eve of the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup earlier this month, the area outside the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium had transformed into a temporary market, with vendors selling cricket merchandise such as jerseys and caps.

On the big day, the build-up was visible across Motera — a municipality until 2008 — as traffic thickened hours before the match. Cars carrying fans in blue jerseys, the tricolour on their cheeks, some with Maharashtra registrations, inched towards the stadium. Touts approached cars with parking deals. “Rs 100 for parking the whole evening… can bargain,” one said, directing an SUV to an open ground in a residential area. Business had opened up around the world’s largest cricket stadium.

Later that day, India beat New Zealand to win the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup — becoming the first team to win three titles and the first host nation to do so. Puerto Rican pop star Ricky Martin performed in Gujarat for the first time, giving the stadium its “Un Dos Tres” moment before a sea of blue.

The Railways ran special trains from Mumbai and Delhi, while the Metro services were extended past midnight. Reports said 60,000 additional riders used the metro, generating over Rs 10 lakh in revenue.

Part of the Sardar Patel Sports Enclave, the “pillarless marvel” Narendra Modi Stadium — said to be the world’s largest — has become central to the “concert economy”.

An under-construction Narendra Modi Stadium. (Express archives) An under-construction Narendra Modi Stadium. (Express archives)

Namaste Trump event to World Cup

A month before the Covid-19 lockdown, on February 24, 2020, the Motera Stadium hosted “Namaste Trump”, seen as India’s version of the “Howdy Modi” rally at Houston’s NRG Stadium in 2019, where Modi addressed about 50,000 people after returning for a second term. US President Donald Trump addressed over one lakh people during his first visit to India.

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A year later, it was renamed after Modi and inaugurated by then President Ram Nath Kovind. At the inauguration, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who succeeded Modi as Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) president, stressed its potential to host events like the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games or Olympics.

His son and ICC Chairman Jay Shah told The Indian Express: “Narendra Modi Stadium is a powerful example of how sport can become an engine of economic growth and social development. Over the past few years, we have seen how major cricket events hosted here have contributed significantly to Ahmedabad and Gujarat by boosting tourism, supporting local businesses, creating employment opportunities and strengthening the city’s global reputation as a premier sporting destination.”

Shah, who was the GCA joint secretary when the stadium was being built, said the construction took place in just 38 months at a cost of Rs 800 crore, doubling capacity from 49,000 to 1.10 lakh.

US President Donald Trump and PM Narendra Modi at the stadium. (Express archives) US President Donald Trump and PM Narendra Modi at the stadium. (Express archives)

Five years on, the GCA is pitching it as a venue for the opening ceremonies of the 2030 Commonwealth Games and the 2036 Olympics.

Coldplay concert

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Officials call the January 25-26, 2025 Coldplay concert a game-changer for the stadium. An EY-Parthenon report said it “boosted the economy” by Rs 641 crore, including Rs 392 crore directly in Ahmedabad, factoring in spending on accommodation, transport, dining, and retail.

With over 2,22,000 attendees, the report said it “propelled Ahmedabad onto the global stage”, with the airport handling an “unprecedented” 1.38 lakh travellers in three days. Flights, trains, and hotels ran full, while hotel rates “soared to historic heights”.

The Gujarat government also put out a statement on the various “records” made that Coldplay weekend, including “handling of 550 tonnes of waste” around the stadium and along the transport routes. The metro rail had over 4 lakh riders over the two days, which was higher than the 2023 World Cup, and nearly 900 flights had landed in Ahmedabad, double than usual.

From Melbourne to Motera

Before this, the Melbourne Cricket Ground, with a capacity of 90,000, was the world’s largest cricket ground. “Now we have something in Ahmedabad to be proud of,” said a former GCA official.

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Also Read | Govt making all kinds of preparations to bring Olympics to Ahmedabad city in 2036, says Shah

Jay Shah said: “What makes this stadium truly special is not just its scale, but the ecosystem it has helped create, from infrastructure development and hospitality growth to inspiring young people to take up sport. It demonstrates how world-class sporting infrastructure, when combined with vision and planning, can deliver lasting economic and community impact.”

A GCA official said the stadium hosts 10-12 major matches annually and 30-40 national tournaments. “These events are supported by the state government, AMC, Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation, and the police,” the official said, adding, “We hope to host the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.”

Other non-sporting events it has hosted include the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav (December 7, 2024) and the Amul Golden Jubilee (February 22, 2024). The World Police and Fire Games are scheduled for 2029.

Riverfront, an added attraction

Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani said such events are helping scale up the city itself. The 63-acre Sardar Patel Sports Complex (of which the stadium is a part) will be “uplifted” as it is located along the Sabarmati Riverfront, and part of its second phase of construction.

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The Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation Ltd is also building a rubber barrage on the river close to the sports complex to help water stay in the river for a longer duration in the year given that Sabarmati is not a perennial river. “During events, people also use the city bus services, including the BRTS, to reach the stadium. Where else will you get such a venue that is beside a serene, beautiful riverfront?” says Pani.

A former GCA official noted changing habits: “If 1,30,000 attend, 1,00,000 take the metro — that’s a big shift.” Property values around the stadium have also risen, he added.

Swift entry and exit

The stadium has a 360-degree podium, multiple access gates, and 132 turnstiles that take about three seconds per person to cross. It can be evacuated in about 25 minutes. Its subsoil drainage system clears water within 30 minutes after heavy rain, drying the ground in about 40 minutes.

LED lights on the roof — instead of floodlight towers — reduce shadows that can affect catches.

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The stadium has 76 corporate boxes with five-star catering, and four dressing rooms to host multiple teams and matches.